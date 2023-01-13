Read full article on original website
WGAU
US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 364 points, or...
WTOP
This Week: United Airlines, Procter & Gamble, PPG results
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. United Airlines reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the Chicago-based carrier will report a third quarter of profitable growth, after suffering nine straight quarters of losses. United is forecast to have made $2.11 a share last quarter, compared to a $1.60-a-share loss a year ago. United shares are up over 35% since it reported its third-quarter results in October.
