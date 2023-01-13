ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop

Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
bodyslam.net

“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company

It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
bodyslam.net

Ricochet And Samantha Irvine Get Engaged

Ricochet and WWE announcer Samantha Irvine have been dating since later 2021, and they’ve been through a lot. The couple is about to make things official, and they broke the news on Instagram. Ricochet dropped a post that simply let fans know that “She said yes!” He also penned...
wrestlingrumors.net

Stronger Still: Great News On Health Status Of Hospitalized Wrestling Legend

That’s a big upgrade. Wrestlers have rather physical jobs and there is almost no way to prevent some kind of wear and tear on their bodies over the years. At the same time, there are other things that can make their health situations worse after they leave the ring. This gets worse as they get up there in years, but this time we are seeing some better news after a string of bad.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
bodyslam.net

Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce

Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
ringsidenews.com

Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again

Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
bodyslam.net

Joe Rogan Marvels At How Vince McMahon Looks At 77 Years Old

Joe Rogan discusses Vince McMahon’s physique. While speaking on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan talked about Vince McMahon still competing at WrestleMania 38, despite his age. Rogan made it clear that he was amazed by McMahon’s appearance. “Bro, he looks f***ing great for 77.” Joe...
bodyslam.net

Live Monday Night RAW Results – 1/16/23 – Judgement Day, Bobby Lashley And More

As the road to the Royal Rumble continues on the red brand, tonight’s show will be an important one. However, with very little advertised for the show, the episode of the program remains a mystery to fans. Outside of Judgement Day kicking off the show, fans will have to wait and see what else happens from 8PM EST.
bodyslam.net

Dusty Rhodes Once Fired Enzo Amore For Joking Around In Promo Class

Triple H was in charge of WWE NXT when the late Dusty Rhodes once fired Enzo Amore. The two-time Cruiserweight Champion never had any knowledge about the firing at the time. Rhodes, who passed away in 2015, helped students with their speaking and mic skills. Enzo Amore once put his...
bodyslam.net

Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed

Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
wrestletalk.com

Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed

The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
bodyslam.net

Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing

Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy