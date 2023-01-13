WASHINGTON – The AHLA Foundation is granting $370,000 to community-based organizations that help change the lives of Opportunity Youth – individuals between 16-24 who are out of school and looking for work—by preparing them for future hotel careers as part of the Empowering Youth Program (EYP). The initiative continues to bring together hotels and local community-based organizations to train Opportunity Youth and set them up for success for jobs in hospitality.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO