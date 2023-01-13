Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 DAYS AGO