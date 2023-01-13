Read full article on original website
GRAPHIC IMAGES: Mother ‘furious’ with New Orleans school after son slashed with scissors during detention
WGNO's Kenny Lopez had an exclusive interview with Samira Patterson, the mother of the 12-year-old boy who was left with lacerations on the back of his head. Ultimately, Patterson says this horrible incident really made her question how safe her son is at school.
