ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Indiana Ranks High as One of the Best States to Drive in

A recent study found that Indiana is one of the best states to drive in. Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America". According to IN.gov, the Hoosier State got this title because:. U.S. Highway 40, the old National Road which opened the west for settlement, and U.S. Highway 41,...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

A Creepy Abandoned Ghost Ship Haunts Kentucky & You Can Hike To It

There's a creepy abandoned 100-year-old Ghost Ship in a Kentucky creek We found out you can hike to it and it's awesome!. I think most of us are wondering how a ship landed in the middle of a creek in the state of Kentucky. The ship actually hit waters just over 100 years ago when it was actually built as a 186-foot luxury yacht where it cruised around Long Island and New York.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Indiana Mom Viral TikTok for Breaking Her Own Rule

The Evansville Thunderbolts always have fun promotional theme games. A couple of weeks ago, they featured Dog's Night Out. You could bring your pup, and they could even race on the ice. I almost went with my dog Mommy, but I figured that we would be the first ones to fall on the ice.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Kentucky Gamer Said He Killed Two People After Accidently Calling 911

Gamers, let this be a lesson to you to not have your phone too close while playing video games. A 17-year-old Kentucky gamer was playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege online on January 5th. Nothing too out of the ordinary for the teen. However, a typical gaming day turned into a day he would never forget when the cops arrived at his home.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Indiana House Bill Would Allow Terminally Ill Patients End-of-Life Options

If passed, Indiana House Bill 1011 would allow patients who are terminally ill to make the decision to end their suffering. There has been some debate for years regarding whether or not a person who is terminally ill should be allowed to compassionately end their own suffering with the assistance of a medical professional. Often referred to as "Death with Dignity," there are currently laws on the books for those facing terminal illness in ten states across the country including Oregon, Maine, and California. According to Compassion & Choices, an organization aimed at expanding options while empowering individuals to choose their own end-of-life story.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy