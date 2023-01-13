Read full article on original website
Teen arrested for burglarizing pawn shop
CAMERON, Mo. - Cameron police say a 15-year-old was taken into custody at a break-in reported Monday morning. According to Cameron Police Department, dispatchers received both a business alarm and a separate call reporting the incident. Officers and assisting troopers were on scene at a pawn shop in the 200 block of East 3rd St., where broken glass from the front door was located. The suspect allegedly attempted to steal items from the shop. During the investigation, several items reportedly belonging to Cameron Public Library were also found on the suspect. Police found the juvenile inside a locked bathroom in the building.
Lawson man flees with woman and child in car, faces multiple charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Lawson man is charged with multiple offenses when he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and crashed his vehicle with a 5-year-old inside. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies last week attempted to stop a car with an unreadable temporary tag near N.E. 48th Street and N. Bennington Avenue in Kansas City. The driver, 24-year-old David A. Strohm, allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed. A brief pursuit led Strohm to drive the wrong way on Worlds of Fun Avenue, traveling south in the northbound lanes.
Illegal dumping in conservation area under investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they have a vehicle description regarding illegal dumping at a local conservation area. According to a social media post, the sheriff’s office indicates they received calls Saturday complaining of roofing materials dumped at Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Missouri Department of Conservation is reportedly assisting in the investigation. The post further suggests video footage of the incident is under review and more information will be released.
Camdenton teen seriously injured in rollover accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A rollover accident Monday afternoon in Johnson County sends a teen to the hospital. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the accident occurred at 4:10 p.m. on eastbound 50 Highway, west of northwest 601st Rd. A 17-year-old female driver of Camdenton, traveling westbound, overtook another vehicle traveling in the right lane. The vehicle began to skid and traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturning multiple times until striking a guardrail face.
Lane and ramp closures scheduled for portions of northbound and southbound U.S. 71/I-35 Jan. 18-19
JACKSON COUNTY – Bridge repairs will require various lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound U.S. 71 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily on both Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19. This work is anticipated to cause significant delays along U.S. 71/I-35. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, leave early, and consider alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
Area student brings home 2nd Place title at 2023 Mo Cattle Industry FFA Speaking Contest from Convention and Trade Show
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- The 2023 MO Cattle Industry FFA Speaking Contest took place on Saturday, January 7, during the 55th annual MO Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show in Osage Beach, Missouri. KMZU's Abigail Looney took time to speak with Chillicothe FFA member and Chapter President, Claire Walker. Active...
Jerry W. Stevenson
Jerry W. Stevenson - age 79 of Turney, MO passed away Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at his home in Turney. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Department of Conservation in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery (12206 N. Stark Ave, Kansas City, MO 64167). The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell
Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell, 88, a longtime resident of Lathrop, MO, passed peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, MO. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, January 18, at the Lathrop Antique Showgrounds Church, Lathrop, MO. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, January 19, at Lathrop Cemetery.
