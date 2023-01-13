CAMERON, Mo. - Cameron police say a 15-year-old was taken into custody at a break-in reported Monday morning. According to Cameron Police Department, dispatchers received both a business alarm and a separate call reporting the incident. Officers and assisting troopers were on scene at a pawn shop in the 200 block of East 3rd St., where broken glass from the front door was located. The suspect allegedly attempted to steal items from the shop. During the investigation, several items reportedly belonging to Cameron Public Library were also found on the suspect. Police found the juvenile inside a locked bathroom in the building.

