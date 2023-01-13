Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Ray County Sheriff seeks assistance from public into investigation of skeletal remains
The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in an investigation into skeletal remains located in rural Ray County on April 27th, 2022. The remains have been identified as those of Colette Noelle Green, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. She was a white female. Lieutenant Detective Andrea...
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County Authorities Seeking Info in Weekend Illegal Dumping Incident
Clinton County authorities want the public’s help in a reported case of illegal dumping from this past weekend. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page says they received multiple phone calls of illegally dumped roofing debris Saturday at the Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Authorities say the...
KMZU
Illegal dumping in conservation area under investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they have a vehicle description regarding illegal dumping at a local conservation area. According to a social media post, the sheriff’s office indicates they received calls Saturday complaining of roofing materials dumped at Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Missouri Department of Conservation is reportedly assisting in the investigation. The post further suggests video footage of the incident is under review and more information will be released.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Police Take 15-Year Old Into Custody in Burglary Investigation
CAMERON, MO – Cameron Police took a juvenile into custody early Monday morning after they say he was caught inside a business. According to Chief Rick Bashor, the Cameron 911 Center received an alarm call at the R & R Pawn Shop around 12:30 am, and also a second call from a citizen reporting the burglary.
kmmo.com
ANOTHER ARREST MADE IN SHOTS FIRE INCIDENT IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Police Department arrested another subject related to a shots fired incident in Marshall on Friday, January 13, 2023. The department arrested 21-year-old Leonardo Ybarra, of Marshall. Ybarra has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $25,000 cash only with...
kttn.com
Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeking public assistance identifying suspects
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating or providing information regarding two suspects who fled from a traffic stop and allegedly used the car to knock down a deputy. It was around 5 pm on Thursday when the deputy and a Carrollton police officer...
KMBC.com
Police seeking surveillance in Blue Springs home invasion, Independence shooting and police chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking the public to check their surveillance video after a home invasion and police chase that wound through several areas of eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Blue Springs police said this started as a home invasion. Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of...
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of woman in Jackson County
A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the June 2019 shooting death of a woman in a Jackson County house.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia woman sentenced to probation after cops find two pounds of meth on her property
A Sedalia woman is sentenced for her part in a large-scale methamphetamine operation. Audrey Bridges pleaded down last November to second-degree drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced last week to five years supervised probation on each count. If Bridges violates the terms of her probation, she faces 15 years in prison.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN JOHNSON COUNTY DUE IN COURT
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County has a court appearance scheduled. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
Missing KCMO woman last seen leaving hospital on Jan. 11 located
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a woman who was last seen leaving the hospital on Jan. 11.
kjluradio.com
Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg
A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Law Enforcement Needs Your Help in Locating a Witness in a Rape, Kidnapping Case
The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Investigative Squad have identified 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale as a potential witness in the Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping investigation involving Timothy Haslett, Jr., at 301 Old Orchard Avenue. Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City, Missouri. They have...
KMBC.com
Grandview family still searching for justice three years after mother was killed in her driveway
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Nearly three years after a local mother was murdered, her family is still searching for justice. Family and friends of Alexuas Acord spent hours in the cold passing out more than 250 fliers, hoping to find the person who killed her. For each car that stopped...
Man shot, killed in Kansas City’s east side
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Tuesday after one person was shot and killed near E. 42nd Street and Pittman Road.
YAHOO!
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge of Jefferson and Falon Carew...
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
Lenexa police investigating man's shooting death on Interstate 435 as homicide
Police in Lenexa are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in a ditch on Interstate 435.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
