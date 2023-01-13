ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

KMZU

Illegal dumping in conservation area under investigation

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they have a vehicle description regarding illegal dumping at a local conservation area. According to a social media post, the sheriff’s office indicates they received calls Saturday complaining of roofing materials dumped at Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Missouri Department of Conservation is reportedly assisting in the investigation. The post further suggests video footage of the incident is under review and more information will be released.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Police Take 15-Year Old Into Custody in Burglary Investigation

CAMERON, MO – Cameron Police took a juvenile into custody early Monday morning after they say he was caught inside a business. According to Chief Rick Bashor, the Cameron 911 Center received an alarm call at the R & R Pawn Shop around 12:30 am, and also a second call from a citizen reporting the burglary.
CAMERON, MO
kmmo.com

ANOTHER ARREST MADE IN SHOTS FIRE INCIDENT IN MARSHALL

The Marshall Police Department arrested another subject related to a shots fired incident in Marshall on Friday, January 13, 2023. The department arrested 21-year-old Leonardo Ybarra, of Marshall. Ybarra has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $25,000 cash only with...
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN JOHNSON COUNTY DUE IN COURT

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County has a court appearance scheduled. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kjluradio.com

Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg

A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO

