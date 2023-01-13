Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Related
Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return
Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
Todd Bowles Asked About Byron Leftwich's Future
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have multiple questions to answer this offseason Coaching changes could follow Monday night's 31-14 opening-round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pewter Report claimed that the team plans to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich However, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, ...
New Panthers head coach to-do list: What Matt Rhule’s replacement needs to do in Year 1
Carolina has already requested interviews with more than 10 candidates. The team interviewed Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich and will interview more candidates this week.
Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target
The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
BREAKING: Georgia WR Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia Wide Reciever Dominick Blaylock has entered the transfer portal after 4 years with the team
Report: There's 1 Frontrunner For The Panthers Job
NFL teams searching for head coaches usually hold off on making their final choice until the end of January. But for the Carolina Panthers, who have had the longest time out of any team to look for a coach, one man appears to be the frontrunner. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Detroit Lions ...
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
As the Cowboys look to finally slay their Tom Brady dragon, they will see three key starters make their return to help, including the just-moved Johnathan Hankins.
Huggins Names DerMarr Johnson as Assistant Head Coach
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins names former player assistant head coach
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Cowboys made Troy Aikman look bad with easy touchdown
Being an announcer on NFL games is not an easy job, and Troy Aikman knows that well. Once you get into sharing opinions on strategy, things can backfire as they did for Aikman. Aikman and Joe Buck were on the call for the Monday night NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and... The post Cowboys made Troy Aikman look bad with easy touchdown appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate
The Eagles rookie woke to the news that two friends at the University of Georgia died in a one-car accident early Sunday morning
Falcons Assistant a Candidate for Offensive Coordinator
Charles London spent one season on Mike Munchak's staff in Tennessee, worked with Mike Vrabel in Houston and worked for Arthur Smith the last two years.
Look: NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
It wasn't a good night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. They got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 after they were down by as many as 24 in the second half. They couldn't do anything on either side of the ball as their struggles from the regular season carried over in a big ...
Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith
Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith. In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys O-Line Injuries at Bucs: Jason Peters OUT, Doctors Check Zack Martin
To the surprise of many, the Dallas Cowboys are off to a roaring start in their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. However, that momentum may soon be coming to a halt, after the offensive line suffered a potentially major...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?
The Washington Commanders, among many teams, should look into acquiring Lamar Jackson if he is about to leave the Baltimore Ravens.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Announcement
The Ed Reed era at Bethune Cookman isn't getting off to an ideal start. On Sunday, the Hall of Famer hopped on IG live irate with the university for leaving trash all over the facility and claiming that the school didn't even clean his office when he arrived. I'm walking out here with the football ...
Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina; Cardinal Hayes guard is New York's top-ranked 2024 recruit
New York's top high school boys basketball recruit is finally off the table. Ian Jackson, a 6-foot-5 junior guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (New York), has committed to North Carolina - choosing the Tar Heels over Arkansas, LSU, Kentucky, and Oregon. Jackson made his college decision ...
Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning
After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff. Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast. Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
Comments / 0