Charlotte, NC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return

Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Todd Bowles Asked About Byron Leftwich's Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have multiple questions to answer this offseason  Coaching changes could follow Monday night's 31-14 opening-round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pewter Report claimed that the team plans to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich However, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target

The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes.  Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Report: There's 1 Frontrunner For The Panthers Job

NFL teams searching for head coaches usually hold off on making their final choice until the end of January. But for the Carolina Panthers, who have had the longest time out of any team to look for a coach, one man appears to be the frontrunner. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Detroit Lions ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys made Troy Aikman look bad with easy touchdown

Being an announcer on NFL games is not an easy job, and Troy Aikman knows that well. Once you get into sharing opinions on strategy, things can backfire as they did for Aikman. Aikman and Joe Buck were on the call for the Monday night NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and... The post Cowboys made Troy Aikman look bad with easy touchdown appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday

It wasn't a good night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.  They got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 after they were down by as many as 24 in the second half. They couldn't do anything on either side of the ball as their struggles from the regular season carried over in a big ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith.  In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to ...
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Announcement

The Ed Reed era at Bethune Cookman isn't getting off to an ideal start. On Sunday, the Hall of Famer hopped on IG live irate with the university for leaving trash all over the facility and claiming that the school didn't even clean his office when he arrived. I'm walking out here with the football ...
The Spun

Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff.  Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast.  Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...

