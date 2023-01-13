Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Congratulations Ally Gallo!
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some Talkback callers are trying to combat the negative while others have a conspiracy theory about our meteorologists in the backyard. But first, we begin by congratulating a member of the Stormtracker 16 team. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
theodysseyonline.com
The ABC's of the Lehigh Valley
How could we be famous without the help of Billy Joel. I encourage you to talk to anyone not from the Lehigh Valley and say you're from Allentown and almost every person will bring up the song. While Bethlehem Steel is what influenced this famous song and isn't about Allentown at all, Joel has said he thought "Allentown" sounded better and was easier to rhyme. Thanks Billy Joel for making my hometown famous!
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
‘If I can help somone … it will be worth it’
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If someone tells you the play “Every Brilliant Thing” is about a depressed woman thinking about suicide, David Parmelee understands you might hesitate to come to the show. But don’t. “In the end it’s a very charming, touching...
roi-nj.com
J.G. Petrucci leases 40,000 sq. ft. flex center in Lehigh Valley to leading pharmaceutical distributor TopRx
J.G Petrucci Co. recently announced the lease of 40,000 square feet in Building III at Lehigh Valley Flex Center to leading pharmaceutical distributor TopRx LLC. The signing of this lease brings the industrial park to 100% occupancy. “J.G. Petrucci Co.’s ability to move quickly and efficiently was really the differentiator...
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Easton area store
An Easton area store sold a $20 Fast Play ticket over the weekend that is worth more than $1 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. The Fast $50 game ticket was sold Saturday at Chubby’s, 2100 Sullivan Trail in Forks Township. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
lehighvalleystyle.com
3 Questions With Dawn Godshall, Executive Director of Community Action Lehigh Valley
Executive Director, Community Action Lehigh Valley. Community Action is “fighting for good.” What does that mean to you?. We do so much in this community. The mission of Community Action Lehigh Valley is to improve the quality of life by building a community in which all people have access to economic opportunity, the ability to pursue that opportunity and a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. We help people to purchase their first homes and start new businesses. We distribute about 10 million pounds of food a year to people experiencing food insecurity. We help high school students who are low-income, first-generation or minority students to get into college. We help people experiencing foreclosure to stay in their homes by going to court with them and doing diversion work. There are so many things, I certainly can’t name them all. We do really good stuff!
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is from a Lehigh Valley baker. Here’s her recipe.
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins $1.66 Million In Lottery
A winning lottery ticket for Match 6 Lotto drawing on Thursday, January 12, 2023, sold in York County according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all six balls: 2-15-21-38-40-47, to win $1.66 million, less applicable withholding.It sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road …
'Code Blue' announced for Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Mayor Brown announced that the city will enact the 'Code Blue' designation Saturday and Sunday. The 'Code Blue' emergency shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Parkview Circle in the city. The shelter will be open at 9 p.m. Saturday night and will close at 7...
‘On Patrol: Live’ back with WBPD tonight — here’s how to watch
WILKES-BARRE — It’s Friday night, and WBPD is back on the airwaves. “On Patrol: Live” airs Friday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on the Reelz network. The network’s website, reelz.com, includes a channel finder for viewers to find Reelz on their cable provider. After their...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
Another $1M Mega Million Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) —Grab your tickets, the $1.35 billion Mega Million jackpot has been drawn and another Pennsylvanian has hit big. The winning numbers for the Jan. 13 drawing are 61 30 45 46 43. The Mega Ball drawn was 14 and the Megaplier was 2. There was a lucky Pennsylvanian that won $1 million after matching all five […]
WOLF
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of north-central & northeast PA for Tuesday AM
Scattered rain & snow showers will impact central & northeast PA on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for parts of the region as some of us may see up to a light glaze of ice and/or 1.0" of snow by lunchtime on Tuesday.
echo-pilot.com
The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.
In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
Whales are washing up on the Jersey Shore. Here’s what we know about what may be killing them
Maybe you missed it but an environmental tragedy, and mystery seems to be unfolding as whales continue to wash up on the Jersey Shore. According to multiple reports, a 20-to-25 foot humpback whale washed up on the beach along Brigantine Island on Thursday. That was just a week after another whale washed up along the shore, and for those keeping score, that’s seven dead whales that have turned up in the stretch from New Jersey to New York in just more than a month.
