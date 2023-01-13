ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Congratulations Ally Gallo!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some Talkback callers are trying to combat the negative while others have a conspiracy theory about our meteorologists in the backyard. But first, we begin by congratulating a member of the Stormtracker 16 team. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theodysseyonline.com

The ABC's of the Lehigh Valley

How could we be famous without the help of Billy Joel. I encourage you to talk to anyone not from the Lehigh Valley and say you're from Allentown and almost every person will bring up the song. While Bethlehem Steel is what influenced this famous song and isn't about Allentown at all, Joel has said he thought "Allentown" sounded better and was easier to rhyme. Thanks Billy Joel for making my hometown famous!
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

‘If I can help somone … it will be worth it’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If someone tells you the play “Every Brilliant Thing” is about a depressed woman thinking about suicide, David Parmelee understands you might hesitate to come to the show. But don’t. “In the end it’s a very charming, touching...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

3 Questions With Dawn Godshall, Executive Director of Community Action Lehigh Valley

Executive Director, Community Action Lehigh Valley. Community Action is “fighting for good.” What does that mean to you?. We do so much in this community. The mission of Community Action Lehigh Valley is to improve the quality of life by building a community in which all people have access to economic opportunity, the ability to pursue that opportunity and a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. We help people to purchase their first homes and start new businesses. We distribute about 10 million pounds of food a year to people experiencing food insecurity. We help high school students who are low-income, first-generation or minority students to get into college. We help people experiencing foreclosure to stay in their homes by going to court with them and doing diversion work. There are so many things, I certainly can’t name them all. We do really good stuff!
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

'Code Blue' announced for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Mayor Brown announced that the city will enact the 'Code Blue' designation Saturday and Sunday. The 'Code Blue' emergency shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Parkview Circle in the city. The shelter will be open at 9 p.m. Saturday night and will close at 7...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Whales are washing up on the Jersey Shore. Here’s what we know about what may be killing them

Maybe you missed it but an environmental tragedy, and mystery seems to be unfolding as whales continue to wash up on the Jersey Shore. According to multiple reports, a 20-to-25 foot humpback whale washed up on the beach along Brigantine Island on Thursday. That was just a week after another whale washed up along the shore, and for those keeping score, that’s seven dead whales that have turned up in the stretch from New Jersey to New York in just more than a month.
BRIGANTINE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy