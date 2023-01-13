Executive Director, Community Action Lehigh Valley. Community Action is “fighting for good.” What does that mean to you?. We do so much in this community. The mission of Community Action Lehigh Valley is to improve the quality of life by building a community in which all people have access to economic opportunity, the ability to pursue that opportunity and a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. We help people to purchase their first homes and start new businesses. We distribute about 10 million pounds of food a year to people experiencing food insecurity. We help high school students who are low-income, first-generation or minority students to get into college. We help people experiencing foreclosure to stay in their homes by going to court with them and doing diversion work. There are so many things, I certainly can’t name them all. We do really good stuff!

2 DAYS AGO