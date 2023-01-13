ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

KTVB

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)

One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jeremy Renner Is Home From the Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is home recovering after being hospitalized on New Year's Day for a serious snowplow injury that required emergency surgery. On Monday, the 52-year-old action star replied to an account for his show, Mayor of Kingstown, on Twitter, revealing that he is no longer in the hospital. "Outside my...
NEVADA STATE
Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show

Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson. So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is...
Whiskey Riff

Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women”

We are nearly three weeks into the new year, and I’m still not over this cover. To kick off the new year, Blackberry Smoke laid down one hell of a cover of “Honky Tonky Women” in Chattanooga. It’s no secret that Blackberry Smoke likes to cover some great rock classics, but this one is one of my favorites they do. This single was a MASSIVE hit for The Rolling Stones when they released it in 1969. A week after its […] The post Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog

Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
Connection is the Cure concert event

The concert is happening tonight. Connection is the Cure promotes connecting people to resources to help prevent suicide and addiction.

