Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
KTVB
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
KTVB
Savannah Chrisley Compares Parents Julie and Todd's Prison Time to Jen Shah's Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley has thoughts about Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s prison time. On Tuesday’s episode of her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast, the reality TV star was joined by her mother, Julie Chrisley, in an episode that was recorded before she was set to report to prison.
KTVB
The Murdaugh Family Murders Are the Focus of 'A Southern Scandal' Doc: Watch the Trailer
The Murdaughs, one of South Carolina's most prominent families, is at the center of Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries. Over the course of three parts, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will delve deeper into the many deaths surrounding the family -- and the corruption that was exposed in the explosive legal scandal that followed.
KTVB
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)
One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
KTVB
Jeremy Renner Is Home From the Hospital After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner is home recovering after being hospitalized on New Year's Day for a serious snowplow injury that required emergency surgery. On Monday, the 52-year-old action star replied to an account for his show, Mayor of Kingstown, on Twitter, revealing that he is no longer in the hospital. "Outside my...
KTVB
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
KTVB
'That '90s Show's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Working With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Again (Exclusive)
For That '90s Show, the original cast of That '70s Show reunited for a whole new look at the lives of their beloved characters. For Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, one of the most unexpected aspects was working with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as a now real-life couple.
KTVB
Bonnie Bartlett Details Past Open Marriage with 'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels
Celebrated TV actress Bonnie Bartlett is opening up about her life and her 72-year-long marriage to Boy Meets World star William Daniels in her candid and revealing new memoir, Middle of the Rainbow. In her new book, Bartlett -- a two-time Emmy Award winner for her work on St. Elsewhere...
KTVB
Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show
Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson. So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is...
Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women”
We are nearly three weeks into the new year, and I’m still not over this cover. To kick off the new year, Blackberry Smoke laid down one hell of a cover of “Honky Tonky Women” in Chattanooga. It’s no secret that Blackberry Smoke likes to cover some great rock classics, but this one is one of my favorites they do. This single was a MASSIVE hit for The Rolling Stones when they released it in 1969. A week after its […] The post Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KTVB
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog
Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
KTVB
Connection is the Cure concert event
The concert is happening tonight. Connection is the Cure promotes connecting people to resources to help prevent suicide and addiction.
Comments / 0