We are nearly three weeks into the new year, and I’m still not over this cover. To kick off the new year, Blackberry Smoke laid down one hell of a cover of “Honky Tonky Women” in Chattanooga. It’s no secret that Blackberry Smoke likes to cover some great rock classics, but this one is one of my favorites they do. This single was a MASSIVE hit for The Rolling Stones when they released it in 1969. A week after its […] The post Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO