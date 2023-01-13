ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston's Abi Tripp to serve on Canadian Paralympic Council

Kingston para swimmer Abi Tripp has been elected to the Canadian Paralympic Council. The graduate of the Kingston Y Penguins joins the council for the next four years with other newcomers Amy Burk (goalball), Jeremy Hall (para rowing) and Tyler McGregor (para ice hockey). They join Ina Forrest (wheelchair curling),...
KINGSTON, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

New Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame members introduced at City Hall

For the first time since 2020, the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame is inducting new members — six, to be exact. The Hall, established in 1995, wasn’t able to officially induct its 2020 class until last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies.
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy