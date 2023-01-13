ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Does NC State Rank in the NET Prior to Georgia Tech?

NC State is ranked 28th in the NET Rankings heading into tonight’s matchup vs. Georgia Tech, who ranks 155th. This is a Quad 3 game for the Wolfpack, aka a trap game NC State can’t afford to lose. The Wolfpack is the third highest ranked team in the...
Wolferetti: Trap game incoming as NC State travels to Atlanta to face GT

Two weeks ago I pointed to this 3 game stretch (Duke, VT, Miami) and said that NC State needed to win 2 out of 3 to save their season. Doing so would mean upsetting one Top-25 team and beating Virginia Tech on the road. The odds weren’t great, but in classic NC State fashion, just when some were leaving them for dead, they resurrected themselves and went on a run.
NC State 78 Georgia Tech 66: BOX SCORE

NC State improved to 15-4 on the year, and 5-3 in ACC play, defeating Georgia Tech 78-66 on the road. The Wolfpack have won 4 straight ACC games. Below is the Box Score. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
A Look at NC State’s 78-66 Win Over GT BY THE NUMBERS

NC State defeated Georgia Tech 78-66 tonight, improving to 15-4 and 5-3 in ACC play. You can check out the Box Score here. Below is a breakdown of the game…BY THE NUMBERS. It’s hard to beat NC State when the tandem of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner are clicking. Smith led all scorers with 25 points, and he also led the way with 5 assists. Joiner had 19 points and 8 rebounds, and was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line.
Former NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier Commits to UNLV

Former NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has committed to UNLV. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. Rivals ranked him as the #33 player in the state of North Carolina in 2019.
NC State is a 5.5-Point Favorite Against Georgia Tech Tonight

NC State is a 5.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech tonight on the road, and the Total is sitting at 143.5. NC State is 14-4 Straight Up, and 8-8-2 Against the Spread. The Total has gone Over in 9 games, and Under in 9 games. Georgia Tech is 8-9 Straight Up,...
