The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
packinsider.com
Where Does NC State Rank in the NET Prior to Georgia Tech?
NC State is ranked 28th in the NET Rankings heading into tonight’s matchup vs. Georgia Tech, who ranks 155th. This is a Quad 3 game for the Wolfpack, aka a trap game NC State can’t afford to lose. The Wolfpack is the third highest ranked team in the...
packinsider.com
Wolferetti: Trap game incoming as NC State travels to Atlanta to face GT
Two weeks ago I pointed to this 3 game stretch (Duke, VT, Miami) and said that NC State needed to win 2 out of 3 to save their season. Doing so would mean upsetting one Top-25 team and beating Virginia Tech on the road. The odds weren’t great, but in classic NC State fashion, just when some were leaving them for dead, they resurrected themselves and went on a run.
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: NC State Falls to #20 After Falling Twice Last Week
The NC State Women’s Basketball team fell to #20 in the AP Poll after falling twice last week on the road, losing to FSU 72-91, and UNC 47-56. The Wolfpack have lost 3 of the last 4, and 4 of the last 6. The Wolfpack will host Miami on...
packinsider.com
NC State 78 Georgia Tech 66: BOX SCORE
NC State improved to 15-4 on the year, and 5-3 in ACC play, defeating Georgia Tech 78-66 on the road. The Wolfpack have won 4 straight ACC games. Below is the Box Score. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
A Look at NC State’s 78-66 Win Over GT BY THE NUMBERS
NC State defeated Georgia Tech 78-66 tonight, improving to 15-4 and 5-3 in ACC play. You can check out the Box Score here. Below is a breakdown of the game…BY THE NUMBERS. It’s hard to beat NC State when the tandem of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner are clicking. Smith led all scorers with 25 points, and he also led the way with 5 assists. Joiner had 19 points and 8 rebounds, and was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line.
packinsider.com
Former NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier Commits to UNLV
Former NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has committed to UNLV. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. Rivals ranked him as the #33 player in the state of North Carolina in 2019.
packinsider.com
NC State is a 5.5-Point Favorite Against Georgia Tech Tonight
NC State is a 5.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech tonight on the road, and the Total is sitting at 143.5. NC State is 14-4 Straight Up, and 8-8-2 Against the Spread. The Total has gone Over in 9 games, and Under in 9 games. Georgia Tech is 8-9 Straight Up,...
packinsider.com
ICYMI Former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter Flipped from Penn St. to West Virginia
In Case You Missed it, former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter, who formerly committed to Penn St., has flipped his commitment to West Virginia. Carter was committed to the Nittany Lions for all of 9 days. I’ll just say it. I don’t get it. Leaving NC State to go...
packinsider.com
NC State Signee Trey Parker Shines in Raleigh Last Night vs. Word of God
NC State 2023 Signee Trey Parker happened to be in town yesterday, with his Overtime Elite squad playing against Word of God here in Raleigh last night. Parker had 23 points and 4 steals, making 5 of his 8 3-point attempts. Parker is now averaging 12.0 points per game, shooting...
