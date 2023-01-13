ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: SAB Biotherapeutics Receives Additional $8.2M In Closeout Of COVID-19 DoD Contract

SAB Biotherapeutics SABS has received an additional $8.2 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) related to the closeout of the discontinued COVID-19 prototype research and development contract. This brings the final closeout settlement to $16.8 million received since November 2022. What Happened: In August, SAB Biotherapeutics announced discontinuing...
endpts.com

Biden’s chief science officer for Covid-19 steps down amid dearth of top leadership

David Kessler, the Biden administration’s chief science officer for Covid-19, will step down this week amid question marks about what the next iteration of the Covid vaccine (from booster to price) will look like moving forward, and shortly after the admin’s other long-time chief medical advisor, Tony Fauci, stepped down.

