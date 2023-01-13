Read full article on original website
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee
It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
City of Memphis asks residents to take survey for best method of mass communication
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking citizens for feedback regarding the best way to get citizens information. The city announced the 8-question survey on January 11, 2023. “When it comes to getting the word out about what’s happening in Memphis, we want to connect with everyone,...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her
Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday
Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
Gangsta Boo's homegoing service 'sends the Queen of Memphis off right'
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the "Queen of Memphis" was laid to rest. A pioneer for female-driven hip-hop, Gangsta Boo was honored at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church as family, friends and fans waited to say their last goodbyes to the influential rapper. As an artist attendees said was...
WBBJ
Sorority celebrates over a decade of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority celebrates over 100 years of service. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders’ Day Saturday. The day marked the 110th Founders’ Day for the organization. The event was hosted by the Jackson Alumnae Chapter, and took place at New St....
actionnews5.com
Friends, family, fans celebrate the life of Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gangsta Boo’s Celebration of Life send-off took place Friday night at Railgarten. Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis. For Gangsta Boo’s first cousin, Karlisha Benymon, she...
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
Tennessee woman missing, authorities searching for husband
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Haywood county is looking for a missing woman and her husband who may be armed and suicidal, according to they Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that authorities are trying to find 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson who was last...
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo to be honored, celebrated this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Celebration of Life for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo will be held Friday night at the Railgarten on Central Avenue in Midtown Memphis. The 7 p.m. event is sold out, according to a Facebook post by Railgarten. There will also be a funeral service from 12-1:30...
Kait 8
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson Avenue in front of the University Market. The pedestrian was airlifted to Memphis and is in critical condition.
upr.org
Eating the Past: The peanut butter bacon sandwich has deep roots in Memphis
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor celebrates Elvis Presley's 88th birthday with a discussion on the great melting pot of food traditions in Memphis, Tennessee. Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and...
Kait 8
New bypass to honor MLK
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The walk will take place on the Highway 18 bypass from Division Street to Main Street at 12 p.m. According to...
WBBJ
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
tri-statedefender.com
Family embraces ‘exposure’ in pursuit of ‘justice for Tyre’
Tyre D. Nichols, was a 29-year-old with a minor son and still was trying to “figure things out” legacy-wise when “his life was cut short” by police, said his older sister, Kenyana Dixon. Nichols died Tuesday (Jan. 10) after a traffic-stop encounter with police three days...
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
WDIA announces radio station’s first woman program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary radio station WDIA has a new but familiar leader on its roster. On Wednesday, the Memphis-based station announced Tracy Bethea as its first female program director. Bethea started her radio career at WDIA — dubbed “The Heart & Soul of Memphis” — as a teenager....
