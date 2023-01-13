ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, TN

Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee

It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her

Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Sorority celebrates over a decade of service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority celebrates over 100 years of service. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders’ Day Saturday. The day marked the 110th Founders’ Day for the organization. The event was hosted by the Jackson Alumnae Chapter, and took place at New St....
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Friends, family, fans celebrate the life of Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gangsta Boo’s Celebration of Life send-off took place Friday night at Railgarten. Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis. For Gangsta Boo’s first cousin, Karlisha Benymon, she...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson Avenue in front of the University Market. The pedestrian was airlifted to Memphis and is in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

New bypass to honor MLK

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The walk will take place on the Highway 18 bypass from Division Street to Main Street at 12 p.m. According to...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WBBJ

1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
tri-statedefender.com

Family embraces ‘exposure’ in pursuit of ‘justice for Tyre’

Tyre D. Nichols, was a 29-year-old with a minor son and still was trying to “figure things out” legacy-wise when “his life was cut short” by police, said his older sister, Kenyana Dixon. Nichols died Tuesday (Jan. 10) after a traffic-stop encounter with police three days...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN

