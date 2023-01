ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The future is bright for the Cardinals according to the folks at Baseball America. The publication’s annual pre-season Top 100 prospects list was released Wednesday and features four Cardinals farmhands among the league’s upper-echelon of tomorrow’s stars. Jordan Walker headlines the list of Cardinals prospects, landing at No. 4 overall on the Top 100 list. He’s followed by pitcher Tink Hence (No. 47), shortstop Masyn Winn (No. 48) and left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore (No. 79).

