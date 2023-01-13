ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Fruit drinks and tea shop Mr. Wish to open second Herndon location

A tea shop is opening a second location in Herndon. Mr. Wish, a shop that serves up bubble teas and fruit beverages, plans to open at Herndon Centre (472 Elden Street). A spokesperson for the company’s first Herndon location at 1242 Elden Street says that the new location is more focused on serving the Reston area.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 17, 2023

Good Tuesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 8118 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 17, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Vegan cheese manufacturer Armored Fresh to expand Tysons headquarters

A South Korean company that makes cheese out of almond milk hopes to ramp up its U.S. presence, starting with an expansion of its American headquarters in Tysons. has committed $125,000 to expanding its offices at 1765 Greensboro Station Place with 27 new marketing and sales employees, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today.
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks Warns of Canine Influenza in County and Urges Dog Owners to Take Precautions

Montgomery Parks  is alerting park visitors and dog park users of a canine influenza (dog flu) outbreak affecting Montgomery County and the Washington, DC area. Dog owners should take precautions to ensure their pets’ health and safety. According to the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services, the respiratory disease is caused by a specific strain of Type A Influenza virus and is highly contagious. While most cases of dog flu are mild, more severe disease can lead to death. “Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects dogs. Vaccination and avoiding contact with any unknown dogs or dogs who are showing signs of upper respiratory infection are the best ways to protect pets. Please talk to your vet about getting vaccinated today,” said Dr. Gregory Lawrence, DVM Chief Veterinarian for Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.
preservationmaryland.org

Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Loose Dog Caught on Beltway Near Alexandria — “#VSP received a call Saturday evening (1/14/23) for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Ave in Fairfax Co. Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to get an exact location & rescue this sweet daredevil. He made himself right at home in the warmth of Trooper S. Barden’s patrol car, as the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Control to arrive on scene.” [Virginia State Police/Facebook]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Driver killed after crashing into tree in Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man died Tuesday afternoon after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree in downtown Rockville. First responders are currently at the scene of the crash investigating. Montgomery County police said the collision occurred on Watkins Pond Boulevard and W. Gude Drive around...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Eater

A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle

Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police

A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy