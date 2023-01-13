Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Chronic wasting disease found in Fairfax County deer for first time ever
A neurological disease that’s fatal to deer has been detected in Fairfax County for the first time ever. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was found in an adult male deer killed by a hunter in the Vienna area this past October, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reported Friday (Jan. 13).
ffxnow.com
Fruit drinks and tea shop Mr. Wish to open second Herndon location
A tea shop is opening a second location in Herndon. Mr. Wish, a shop that serves up bubble teas and fruit beverages, plans to open at Herndon Centre (472 Elden Street). A spokesperson for the company’s first Herndon location at 1242 Elden Street says that the new location is more focused on serving the Reston area.
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 17, 2023
Good Tuesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 8118 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 17, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
Vegan cheese manufacturer Armored Fresh to expand Tysons headquarters
A South Korean company that makes cheese out of almond milk hopes to ramp up its U.S. presence, starting with an expansion of its American headquarters in Tysons. has committed $125,000 to expanding its offices at 1765 Greensboro Station Place with 27 new marketing and sales employees, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today.
'We're not going to back down' | Teens create petition calling for change to Lee Chapel Road after deadly crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers have set out on a mission to bring change to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County. The road, which they and others have called dangerous, was the site of a deadly crash earlier this month. "Imagine coming to school and finding out your...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Warns of Canine Influenza in County and Urges Dog Owners to Take Precautions
Montgomery Parks is alerting park visitors and dog park users of a canine influenza (dog flu) outbreak affecting Montgomery County and the Washington, DC area. Dog owners should take precautions to ensure their pets’ health and safety. According to the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services, the respiratory disease is caused by a specific strain of Type A Influenza virus and is highly contagious. While most cases of dog flu are mild, more severe disease can lead to death. “Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects dogs. Vaccination and avoiding contact with any unknown dogs or dogs who are showing signs of upper respiratory infection are the best ways to protect pets. Please talk to your vet about getting vaccinated today,” said Dr. Gregory Lawrence, DVM Chief Veterinarian for Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.
Fairfax Co. Supervisor seeks changes after thousands raise concerns over dangerous road
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County Supervisor said change is coming to a dangerous road in the county that most recently was the site of a car crash that left two area high school students dead earlier this month. Pat Herrity sent a series of Tweets on Monday thanking the Virginia […]
preservationmaryland.org
Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
Pepco warns Maryland customers of potential outages as repairs are made to equipment damaged by November plane crash
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Pepco issued a warning to Maryland customers about potential outages after starting repairs on equipment that was damaged by a plane crash in November. On Nov. 27, 2022, officials say a plane crashed into a Pepco transmission tower and damaged overhead lines on an adjacent...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Loose Dog Caught on Beltway Near Alexandria — “#VSP received a call Saturday evening (1/14/23) for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Ave in Fairfax Co. Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to get an exact location & rescue this sweet daredevil. He made himself right at home in the warmth of Trooper S. Barden’s patrol car, as the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Control to arrive on scene.” [Virginia State Police/Facebook]
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Man dead, another hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 7:30 p.m. 1/17 — Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge. Police said they were first called to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. The other victim, a 22-year-old man, is expected to survive. Police said they found that a car had been […]
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Rockville
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man died Tuesday afternoon after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree in downtown Rockville. First responders are currently at the scene of the crash investigating. Montgomery County police said the collision occurred on Watkins Pond Boulevard and W. Gude Drive around...
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County movie theater, West Nursery Cinemas, closes after 25 years
LINTHICUM, Md. — An Anne Arundel County movie house that brought the latest and greatest in theater-going -- multiple screens, comfortable seats and a plethora of concession snacks -- to the area when it opened 25 years ago, showed its last movie on Monday night. Employees at the West...
WTOP
Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police
A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
2 teens charged in pair of smash-and-grab burglaries at sneaker store in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Va. — Two teenagers have been charged in connection to a pair of burglaries that took place days apart in November at the same sneaker store in Leesburg, Virginia, according to Leesburg police. Shortly before 7 a.m., officers with the Leesburg Police Department responded to the Restocked Sneakers...
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
