Clouded leopard found after escaping habitat at Dallas Zoo

UPDATE 1.13.2023: A clouded leopard named Nova who escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo was found after a day of searching by both zoo officials and the Dallas Police Department. Zoo officials said Nova is unharmed and under evaluation by their veterinary staff. She was found near her original habitat just after 5 p.m. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a 20-25 pound clouded leopard named Nova from the Dallas Zoo. "When we initially responded to the location on a report of a missing clouded leopard, we first dispatched our SWAT officers out...
Police: Dallas Zoo enclosure of escaped clouded leopard was "intentionally" cut

The Dallas Zoo enclosure of a clouded leopard who went missing Friday — and was later found — was "intentionally" cut, police say, and they are investigating whether a monkey enclosure at the zoo was also tampered with as well. The clouded leopard, named Nova, got out of her enclosure Friday morning, forcing the zoo to close and prompting an hours-long search. She was safely secured near her habitat early Friday evening, the zoo said. Dallas police told CBS News in a statement Saturday evening that investigators determined a "cutting tool" was used to cut an opening in the fencing...
