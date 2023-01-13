Read full article on original website
Clouded leopard found after escaping habitat at Dallas Zoo
UPDATE 1.13.2023: A clouded leopard named Nova who escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo was found after a day of searching by both zoo officials and the Dallas Police Department. Zoo officials said Nova is unharmed and under evaluation by their veterinary staff. She was found near her original habitat just after 5 p.m. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a 20-25 pound clouded leopard named Nova from the Dallas Zoo. "When we initially responded to the location on a report of a missing clouded leopard, we first dispatched our SWAT officers out...
Police: Dallas Zoo enclosure of escaped clouded leopard was "intentionally" cut
The Dallas Zoo enclosure of a clouded leopard who went missing Friday — and was later found — was "intentionally" cut, police say, and they are investigating whether a monkey enclosure at the zoo was also tampered with as well. The clouded leopard, named Nova, got out of her enclosure Friday morning, forcing the zoo to close and prompting an hours-long search. She was safely secured near her habitat early Friday evening, the zoo said. Dallas police told CBS News in a statement Saturday evening that investigators determined a "cutting tool" was used to cut an opening in the fencing...
After hours of being missing, a clouded leopard was located at the Dallas Zoo.
The clouded leopard that went missing from her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo has been located and secured, according to zoo authorities. According to the zoo's social media accounts, the leopard, called Nova, was seen near her habitat late on Friday afternoon, and the staff was able to safely confine her by 5:15 p.m. local time.
Clouded leopard Nova and sister reunited; broke fence discovered in Dallas Zoo monkey enclosure
Both occurrences are still being looked into, although police reported that no langur monkeys seemed to be hurt. Police claimed they uncovered a cut fence identical to the one Nova escaped from on the enclosure for a tiny type of monkey at the Dallas Zoo, prompting a criminal investigation, and Nova was reunited with her sister on Saturday.
