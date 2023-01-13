Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."
Stillman College to Host Warrick Gallery Ribbon-Cutting, MLK Art Walk Saturday
Stillman College will host two art events Saturday, unveiling the Dr. Cynthia Warrick Art Gallery followed with the 6th annual MLK Legacy Art Walk featuring an Atlanta-based artist. According to a release, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be hosted in the multi-purpose building next to the Hay College Center beginning at...
Former Tide, NFL Football Star Christian Miller Hosts Grand Opening of The Good Feet in Tuscaloosa
The Good Feet Tuscaloosa is now open to the public after celebrating its grand opening with former Alabama and NFL football star Christian Miller Saturday. According to a release, the Goof Feet Store is a market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports. The Tuscaloosa location is the...
National Organization Hosting Homebuyer Event, Making Two Stops in West Alabama
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America will host a four-day homeownership event series where they will make two stops in Hale County this weekend. According to a release from NACA, the organization's historic "Achieve the Dream" Martin L. King economic justice event series will begin Friday and run through Monday.
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
Possible Severe Weather in Alabama Overnight, Early Thursday
An active and fast-moving weather system will be impacting the south with states to the west of Alabama starting on Wednesday. This storm will be moving towards the Yellowhammer State and to our area by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in weekend shooting
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men charged with capital murder in a shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa that killed a 23-year-old woman.
Alberta School of Performing Arts Leader Promoted to Principal Tuesday
The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education voted to promote a leader at the Alberta School of Performing Arts to principal Tuesday night, bringing a new face to one of the system's crown jewels. TASPA is a K-8 school that sharply focuses on visual and performing arts in addition to young...
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama SCLC Announces MLK Celebration, March, Rally
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is a civil rights organization that was founded in 1957 by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Bayard Rustin, Ralph Abernathy, Fred Shuttlesworth, and others.” This was an effort to have a regional organization that could better coordinate civil rights protest activities across the South,” according to the National Park Service.
West Alabama Schools Announce Closures, Early Dismissals as Severe Weather Approaches
DEMOPOLIS CITY SCHOOLS - NO SCHOOL. If a tornado warning is issued in our area, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Operation Storm Watch will provide you with live and local team coverage, including wall-to-wall weather with James Spann. TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages. KEEP READING: What to do...
wvtm13.com
City of Eutaw under curfew for second straight night
EUTAW, Ala. — The city of Eutaw reinstated a curfew on Friday evening as crews work to restore power and cleanup from a powerful storm that hit the area on Thursday. Leaders in Eutaw and Greene County say between 30 and 35 homes across the area were damaged when the tornado swept through just before 10 a.m. Officials say 3 of the homes were completely destroyed.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach
Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar to 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago, Winfield was hit hard with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by a storm in West Alabama.
Tuscaloosa Police Charge Bama Basketball Player, 1 Other With Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have charged a University of Alabama basketball player and one other man with murder after a Sunday morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip left one woman dead. The homicide -- the fifth in Tuscaloosa County so far this year, took place around 1:45 on a road off...
CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ contestant and Alabama native, dies at 31
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on “American Idol” in 2014, has died, TMZ reports. Harris, who made the top 6 and went on to continue performing after his time on the show, reportedly suffered a heart attack Sunday in Jasper and later died, […]
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
Up-To-The-Minute Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing real-time severe weather updates for West and Central Alabama. Be sure to save this page, so you can check back often for the latest information. Current Weather Information. ALERT > Here are the details on the “TORNADO WARNING” that has been issued by the National...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek (May 1st, 1946 – January 6th, 2023)
Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek, age 75, of Northport, AL passed away January 6, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish. Magnolia Chapel North will be directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service in the parish hall.
