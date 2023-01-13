ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out

Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, Alabama SCLC Announces MLK Celebration, March, Rally

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) is a civil rights organization that was founded in 1957 by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Bayard Rustin, Ralph Abernathy, Fred Shuttlesworth, and others.” This was an effort to have a regional organization that could better coordinate civil rights protest activities across the South,” according to the National Park Service.
City of Eutaw under curfew for second straight night

EUTAW, Ala. — The city of Eutaw reinstated a curfew on Friday evening as crews work to restore power and cleanup from a powerful storm that hit the area on Thursday. Leaders in Eutaw and Greene County say between 30 and 35 homes across the area were damaged when the tornado swept through just before 10 a.m. Officials say 3 of the homes were completely destroyed.
Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach

Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek (May 1st, 1946 – January 6th, 2023)

Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek, age 75, of Northport, AL passed away January 6, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish. Magnolia Chapel North will be directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service in the parish hall.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

