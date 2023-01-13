Florida House Speaker wants information on public university diversity programs

The Westcott fountain in front of the Westcott Building at Florida State University in Tallahassee. Facebook / Florida State University

(The Center Square) — Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has requested that public universities and colleges in the Sunshine State hand over information relevant to their diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs.

The request expands on a query submitted to campuses in December from Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz and Chancellor of the State University System Ray Rodrigues on behalf of Gov. Ron DeSantis to assess the prevalence of politicization within the DEI offices and curriculum.

"Colleges and universities have an obligation to foster diversity of thought on their campuses and be good stewards of state dollars," Renner said in a news release. "The Florida House of Representatives has an obligation to Florida taxpayers, who are paying the funding for these types of campus programs."

The Palm Coast Republican added that he would be working with his colleagues in the Legislature to establish proper measures to ensure institutions provide students with a well-rounded education so they are prepared for the workforce and not politicized by "an aggressively ideological agenda."

Universities and colleges must answer questions around the use of political considerations when developing course curriculum, hiring staff and promoting faculty members.

They would also have to provide a complete list of all DEI staff members, programs and campus activities associated with diversity, equity, inclusion and critical race theory, along with a complete breakdown of costs. All of this information must be made available to state officials.

Institutions must also submit all communications between faculty members, whether written or electronic and extend to emails, text messages and social media messages. Program documents have likewise been requested and this includes any notes, draft, memoranda, written policies, meeting agendas, meeting minutes and any documents pertaining to expenditures.

"I commend the great work of the Board of Governors in bringing our universities to a consistent number one ranking among the states as well as our state colleges for providing needed workforce skills," Renner said.

Out of the nearly 4,000 universities and colleges in the United States, Florida campuses are ranked in the top 300 and several are ranked in the top 50, according to a 2021 report from US News. Rollins College, located in Winter Park, takes the number one spot for regional universities.

Speaker Renner stated that he wants this success to continue and that it will only continue by staying focused on developing a student’s knowledge and skills and warned that allowing politicization by DEI staff on campuses will lead to compromising Florida’s ability to deliver excellent higher education.

"We intend to end this improper influence and re-focus on pathways to success for our graduates." Renner said.

University and college administrators have until Feb. 13 to submit all requested information to the Florida House of Representatives and are responsible for providing all DEI data that falls within the Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 12, 2022 timeframe.