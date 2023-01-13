ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida House Speaker wants information on public university diversity programs

By Andrew Powell
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WysXr_0kEFg7be00
The Westcott fountain in front of the Westcott Building at Florida State University in Tallahassee.  Facebook / Florida State University

(The Center Square) — Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has requested that public universities and colleges in the Sunshine State hand over information relevant to their diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs.

The request expands on a query submitted to campuses in December from Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz and Chancellor of the State University System Ray Rodrigues on behalf of Gov. Ron DeSantis to assess the prevalence of politicization within the DEI offices and curriculum.

"Colleges and universities have an obligation to foster diversity of thought on their campuses and be good stewards of state dollars," Renner said in a news release. "The Florida House of Representatives has an obligation to Florida taxpayers, who are paying the funding for these types of campus programs."

The Palm Coast Republican added that he would be working with his colleagues in the Legislature to establish proper measures to ensure institutions provide students with a well-rounded education so they are prepared for the workforce and not politicized by "an aggressively ideological agenda."

Universities and colleges must answer questions around the use of political considerations when developing course curriculum, hiring staff and promoting faculty members.

They would also have to provide a complete list of all DEI staff members, programs and campus activities associated with diversity, equity, inclusion and critical race theory, along with a complete breakdown of costs. All of this information must be made available to state officials.

Institutions must also submit all communications between faculty members, whether written or electronic and extend to emails, text messages and social media messages. Program documents have likewise been requested and this includes any notes, draft, memoranda, written policies, meeting agendas, meeting minutes and any documents pertaining to expenditures.

"I commend the great work of the Board of Governors in bringing our universities to a consistent number one ranking among the states as well as our state colleges for providing needed workforce skills," Renner said.

Out of the nearly 4,000 universities and colleges in the United States, Florida campuses are ranked in the top 300 and several are ranked in the top 50, according to a 2021 report from US News. Rollins College, located in Winter Park, takes the number one spot for regional universities.

Speaker Renner stated that he wants this success to continue and that it will only continue by staying focused on developing a student’s knowledge and skills and warned that allowing politicization by DEI staff on campuses will lead to compromising Florida’s ability to deliver excellent higher education.

"We intend to end this improper influence and re-focus on pathways to success for our graduates." Renner said.

University and college administrators have until Feb. 13 to submit all requested information to the Florida House of Representatives and are responsible for providing all DEI data that falls within the Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 12, 2022 timeframe.

Comments / 3

Related
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations

The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
FLORIDA STATE
positivelyosceola.com

Florida Launches 2023 Black History Month Student and Educator Contests

The Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida has officially launched the 2023 Black History Month student art and essay contests with the theme of “Celebrating the Achievements of African American Floridians.” These contests will run through Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Black History Month is celebrated each year in the month of February.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Despite proposal to shutter Arizona school choice program, Hobbs doesn’t have authority to do so

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal to lawmakers included the dissolution of the state’s new program allowing parents to spend some tax dollars tied to their child’s public school education on a school of their choice. Although governors wield immense authority, Hobbs can’t do that alone, according to one authority on state education policy. Former Gov. Doug Ducey ushered through the Arizona Legislature an expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program to apply to any student, not just those whose...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Alabama's Ivey signs executive orders promoting accountability

(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wants greater transparency from the state's government and signed three executive orders Tuesday to help start the process. The Republican governor, who was sworn in on Monday for her second term in office, signed orders that will establish standards for management of state agencies in the executive branch, create a task force to find efficiencies in state government and another that deals with the number of state vehicles.
ALABAMA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
The Center Square

Hawaii targets housing reform as General Assembly returns

(The Center Square) – Hawaii’s General Assembly returns Wednesday for its 32nd legislative session. With a total of 156 bills on the current docket to be introduced in the House of Representatives and Senate collectively, lawmakers in both Chambers have set their sights on addressing a key concern for many Hawaiians – Aloha State’s housing crisis – as a top priority in this year’s legislative go-round.
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

Group calls required racial bias training in Illinois insulting to health care workers

(The Center Square) – A requirement for dozens of health-care professions in Illinois to complete bias awareness training as a condition of licensure is being criticized by a medical watchdog group. As of Jan. 1, 2023, individuals in 38 health care professions in Illinois are now required to take racial bias training. The Illinois Administrative Code states that implicit bias occurs automatically and unintentionally, but affects behaviors, judgements and decisions. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

According to this poll, expansion of Medicaid greatly wanted in North Carolina

(The Center Square) – A new poll from the American Cancer Society shows a majority of North Carolina voters want the state to expand Medicaid, including most Republicans. Strategic Partners Solutions, LLC on Tuesday published the results of a poll conducted in mid-December on behalf of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network that gauged voters’ attitudes. Pollsters posed a series of leading questions to 500 likely voters Dec. 10-12,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Despite recent improvements, Florida prisons remain short-staffed

'We have turned the corner, but we're not out of the woods yet.'. The Florida Department of Corrections is still dealing with staffing shortfalls, legislators in the Senate and House are hearing. The Senate Criminal Justice Committee, the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, and the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee heard similar...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina receives high marks for small business climate

(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked as the 16th best state to start a business, a new analysis reveals. WalletHub ranked The Palmetto State behind neighboring Georgia (No. 6) and North Carolina (11). Nationally, Utah topped the list, followed by Florida, Texas and Colorado, while Alaska, Connecticut and West Virginia rounded out the bottom of the list. "South Carolina registered significant growth in the number of small businesses, almost...
GEORGIA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis unveils prescription drug reform plan

Proposed legislation unveiled by Gov. DeSantis aims to increase drug pricing transparency, among other reforms. Under the proposed plan, upon registering to do business in Florida, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) would be required to disclose their current affiliations with pharmacies and any other companies under their corporate umbrellas. Currently, PBMs...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Eighteen state AGs voice support for New York gun-industry liability law

(The Center Square) – A coalition of 18 state attorneys general, all Democrats, on Wednesday submitted an amicus brief in support of New York's firearms industry accountability law. In the brief, the coalition led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul asserts the law's legitimacy to protect residents public health, safety and welfare. The law in question aims to hold the firearms industry legally liable for what the prosecutors label "irresponsible...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Attorney general announces bid for North Carolina governor

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced this morning he will run for governor in 2024. Stein is the first Democrat to enter the race to succeed outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term-limited. He updated his joshstein.org campaign website, and his Twitter profile. In a three-minute video clip posted on Twitter, Stein promised to "fight for our future." ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia House and Senate divided over "clean cars" law

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers are divided on proposals seeking to repeal the state’s so-called “clean cars” law, which aligns the Commonwealth with California’s vehicle emission regulations, with an aim to reduce carbon pollution and address climate change. Virginia lawmakers in two committees – one in the House of Delegates and one in the Senate – cast votes this week on similar bills proposing repeals to the state's alignment with California's Clean Car standards. California’s standards set more stringent emission limits than the federal...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy