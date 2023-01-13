Read full article on original website
Daniel King
4d ago
They try to get to big to fast. Keep them local and low key, like in Germany, then they'll continue, because the local population wants it to happen.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
This Texas-Style Barbecue Joint Was Named Best BBQ In Oregon By Food Network
If you had to pick your go-to barbecue restaurant in Oregon, where would it be? With so many choices, it could be a tough decision, as there is some seriously damn good BBQ to choose from in the Beaver State. Recently, a place you may or may not have heard...
Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year
After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
Oregon lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed
If you purchase Oregon lottery tickets, you might want to double check your numbers. That’s because the winner of a hefty $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing has yet to claim their money.
In Oregon, National Strawberry Ice Cream Day is extra special — and tasty
Oregon may not grow the most strawberries in the country (California has that distinction by a long shot), but we certainly grow some of the best. That’s thanks in part to a one-of-a-kind cooperative berry breeding program that’s more than 100 years old. Since 1917, this collaboration between Oregon State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service has been behind some of the most iconic strawberries in the state. Both Hood and Tillamook strawberry varieties were developed right here in Oregon.
New Jackson County landowner adds forest to its trust for natural habitats
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. -- California-based Pacific Forest Trust says today it has bought more than 1,000 acres in Southern Oregon as part of its preservation efforts. Pacific Forest Trust (PFT) says it has acquired 1,120 acres of privately owned forest along the Siskiyou Crest near Mount...
Oregon State Pinball Championship returns to Eugene
The Oregon State Pinball Championship returns to Eugene Saturday. The state’s top 24 pinball players will meet at Blairally Vintage Arcade, competing for $5,000 in prize money and a spot at the North American Championship. This year, a record-breaking eight competitors from Eugene’s Emerald City Pinball League have qualified.
Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach. Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?
After a six-week delay, Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crabbing season is now open
Your browser does not support the audio element. Dungeness crab is the most valuable single-species fishery commodity in Oregon. In the 2021-2022 season, fisherfolk harvested more than 17 million pounds of crab, bringing in an eye-popping $91.5 million. But it’s not always like that. In fact, this year’s season opened...
This Week Last King Tides Have Different Dates On The Oregon And Washington Coasts
King Tides: This weekend, the final King Tides of the season will reach the Oregon and Washington coasts, but keep in mind that the dates are different this time. The greatest astronomical tides of the year often occur around the same dates, however this time there are some noticeable changes.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Oregon Wolf Hunt Begins After 5 Calves Confirmed Killed By ‘New Pack’
Five calves have been killed by wolves on private pastures in a matter of weeks. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is doing something about it. Culling the endangered gray wolf is a thorny subject no matter which way you approach it. But on Thursday, Jan. 12, state officials would approve the hunting and killing of two wolves in a “new pack” they have identified as the culprits. Three separate attacks have left five calves dead in northeastern Oregon pastures. ODFW recognizes the incidents as a rapid behavioral pattern, and will now allow either the cattle owner or the USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves, as local KOMO reports.
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oregon?
Phil Knight is a businessman and philanthropist from Oregon, known for his success as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., one of the world's largest and most recognizable sports shoe and clothing companies.
Hansell gets a plum assignment
SALEM – Oregon State Senator Bill Hansell (R-Athena) is a long-serving member of the legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee, which sets the budget for the coming biennium in the 2023 session. This year, he’s been given a seat on a powerful subcommittee serving ways and means.
Comments / 5