Oregon State

Daniel King
4d ago

They try to get to big to fast. Keep them local and low key, like in Germany, then they'll continue, because the local population wants it to happen.

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year

After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

In Oregon, National Strawberry Ice Cream Day is extra special — and tasty

Oregon may not grow the most strawberries in the country (California has that distinction by a long shot), but we certainly grow some of the best. That’s thanks in part to a one-of-a-kind cooperative berry breeding program that’s more than 100 years old. Since 1917, this collaboration between Oregon State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service has been behind some of the most iconic strawberries in the state. Both Hood and Tillamook strawberry varieties were developed right here in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon State Pinball Championship returns to Eugene

The Oregon State Pinball Championship returns to Eugene Saturday. The state’s top 24 pinball players will meet at Blairally Vintage Arcade, competing for $5,000 in prize money and a spot at the North American Championship. This year, a record-breaking eight competitors from Eugene’s Emerald City Pinball League have qualified.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
kpq.com

Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Oregon Wolf Hunt Begins After 5 Calves Confirmed Killed By ‘New Pack’

Five calves have been killed by wolves on private pastures in a matter of weeks. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is doing something about it. Culling the endangered gray wolf is a thorny subject no matter which way you approach it. But on Thursday, Jan. 12, state officials would approve the hunting and killing of two wolves in a “new pack” they have identified as the culprits. Three separate attacks have left five calves dead in northeastern Oregon pastures. ODFW recognizes the incidents as a rapid behavioral pattern, and will now allow either the cattle owner or the USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves, as local KOMO reports.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In

“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hansell gets a plum assignment

SALEM – Oregon State Senator Bill Hansell (R-Athena) is a long-serving member of the legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee, which sets the budget for the coming biennium in the 2023 session. This year, he’s been given a seat on a powerful subcommittee serving ways and means.
OREGON STATE

