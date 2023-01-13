Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘No high jinks or monkeyshines’: Lawyer for Warren charter group threatens city
The letter, dated Jan. 13, was sent by attorney Matt Miller-Novak of the Cincinnati based law firm Barron Peck Bennie & Schlemmer. It was sent to Warren City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa.
WFMJ.com
WATCHDOG REPORT: Youngstown Law Director says buying 20 Federal was a 'terrible idea,' but optimism remains
The City of Youngstown has owned the iconic 20 Federal Place building, also at one time known as the Phar-Mor building, for almost 20 years. It's a purchase that has cost the city millions to keep up with and now they are tasked with finding a developer that's fit to take over.
Major developer no longer taking projects in city of Warren
Mark Marvin, one of the leading developers in downtown Warren, has informed council and the administration that he will not engage in any further development in the city of Warren.
wcn247.com
Students complete Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Students from Westminster College’s Department of Criminal Justice Studies and Sociology recently completed their Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program® course with Dr. Jamie Chapman, associate professor of sociology, at Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, Ohio. Inside-Out courses are unique courses that combine traditional college students with...
Local sheriff’s deputy running for county sheriff
Monday evening, Anthony Tedesco formally made the announcement.
WFMJ.com
Owner announces plans to resume dine-in at Elmton
After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, an iconic Struthers restaurant is planning to resume sit-down dining later this month. The City of Struthers has shared a message from Elmton owner Jack Walters announcing that he plans to open the inside of the restaurant to customers on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. As far...
WYTV.com
Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?
We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
27 First News
Kylearia Michelle Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr. She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate...
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in Youngstown moving to new location
Suzie's Dogs and Drafts is moving from Phelps Street to the nearby W. Federal Street, those at the business announced this week.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
House fire closed parts of major road in Canfield Twp.
Crews were on the scene of a large house fire that closed parts of a major road Monday morning.
WFMJ.com
Man accused of exposing himself to client at Austintown rehab facility
A man was arrested at a rehab facility in Austintown after allegedly exposing himself to a fellow client. 43-year-old Robert Martin was arrested after a woman reported to staff members at Midwest Recovery in Austintown that Martin exposed himself to her while the two were working in the kitchen. The...
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
YAHOO!
Family of Streetsboro woman murdered in 1992 trying to block husband's parole
Streetsboro Police Lt. Troy Beaver still remembers the first inkling that the phone call he answered nearly 30 years ago was going to be more than just a welfare check. "There was just blood all over the walls everywhere," he said of the scene. It was Aug. 3, 1992. Beaver...
WYTV.com
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more. Josephine Steele, 52, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, along with other traffic citations. First News is working to learn...
2 big names to play Youngstown this year
Two big-name music acts are coming to downtown Youngstown in the next few months.
