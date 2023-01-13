ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

wcn247.com

Students complete Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Students from Westminster College’s Department of Criminal Justice Studies and Sociology recently completed their Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program® course with Dr. Jamie Chapman, associate professor of sociology, at Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg, Ohio. Inside-Out courses are unique courses that combine traditional college students with...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

Owner announces plans to resume dine-in at Elmton

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, an iconic Struthers restaurant is planning to resume sit-down dining later this month. The City of Struthers has shared a message from Elmton owner Jack Walters announcing that he plans to open the inside of the restaurant to customers on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. As far...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?

We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Kylearia Michelle Day, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr. She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man accused of exposing himself to client at Austintown rehab facility

A man was arrested at a rehab facility in Austintown after allegedly exposing himself to a fellow client. 43-year-old Robert Martin was arrested after a woman reported to staff members at Midwest Recovery in Austintown that Martin exposed himself to her while the two were working in the kitchen. The...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more. Josephine Steele, 52, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, along with other traffic citations. First News is working to learn...
WARREN, OH

Community Policy