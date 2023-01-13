ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
munciejournal.com

Al Rent Was an Icon for Ball State University and the Muncie Community

Editor’s note—Today is the anniversary of Al’s passing. This article was originally published on January 21, 2017. We’ve republished the article in order to remember and honor Al on this day. MUNCIE, IN—Ball State University has lost an institutional icon. J. Allan Rent, known to...
MUNCIE, IN
WRBI Radio

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis

Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
INDIANA STATE
wyrz.org

HMD Motorsports Expanding Headquarters to Former Brownsburg Marsh Building

HMD Motorsports, the 2021 Team Champions and 2022 Driver Champions in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, has announced that the team will expand its motorsports headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana. The team intends to renovate the approximately 65,000 sq. ft. building located at 843 E. Main St., also known as the former Marsh.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen

Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WHITESTOWN, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday

Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Zack Love

Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'

Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

1 killed in fire at Madison County campground

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy