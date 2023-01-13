Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
wfyi.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Carmel?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it's startling and...
munciejournal.com
Al Rent Was an Icon for Ball State University and the Muncie Community
Editor’s note—Today is the anniversary of Al’s passing. This article was originally published on January 21, 2017. We’ve republished the article in order to remember and honor Al on this day. MUNCIE, IN—Ball State University has lost an institutional icon. J. Allan Rent, known to...
What Purdue Center Zach Edey Said Following Road Win Over Michigan State
Purdue junior center Zach Edey met with the media following the team's 64-63 win on the road against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Here's everything he had to say, including postgame video.
WRBI Radio
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
wyrz.org
HMD Motorsports Expanding Headquarters to Former Brownsburg Marsh Building
HMD Motorsports, the 2021 Team Champions and 2022 Driver Champions in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, has announced that the team will expand its motorsports headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana. The team intends to renovate the approximately 65,000 sq. ft. building located at 843 E. Main St., also known as the former Marsh.
Current Publishing
Home for the arts: Owners of historic Lacy Building in Noblesville to bring new life to structure
The historic Lacy Building in downtown Noblesville is undergoing a major renovation that will eventually create workspaces and studios for local artists to showcase their work. The building, which was constructed in 1888, formerly served as a Kirk’s Hardware Store and was purchased by Katie Beeson Nurnberger and her husband,...
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
korncountry.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
WIBC.com
Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday
Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
