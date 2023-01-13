ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

WCTV Community Classroom: Javonna Ferguson Williams from Havana Magnet School

FAMU officials say recruiting is on the rise again, fall applications nearly tripled. The rattlers strike again as officials share the number of applications is growing. Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. University and College presidents from across Florida...
WFLA

Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Tuesday, Jan. 17

On Wednesday, January 18th, the Tallahassee City Commissioner will host the City’s Annual Retreat. The Retreat will provide an opportunity to review the progress that has been made towards Tallahassee’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan. Staff will also give updates on two initiatives—the Southside Action Plan and the Clean Energy Plan. Get the details.
iheart.com

FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper

(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
jacksoncountyfl.gov

PRESS RELEASE: Regular Meeting 1/10/23

CONTACT: Dylan Bass / Public Communications Officer. Jackson County, FL. – On January 10, 2023, at 9:00 am, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners held a Regular Meeting. This is a recap of some of the reports and requests included in that meeting.
WJHG-TV

Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
WCTV

Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
WCTV

SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set

THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
WCTV

Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
