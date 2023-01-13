PIMA — Pima Police Department’s newest recruit is joining thanks in part to the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. The Nation granted $4,000 to offset the remaining costs for Pima PD’s new K9 officer, Malice. The funds are made available through the Nation’s gaming compact with the state, which allows the Nation to divert up to 12 percent of its state gaming fees to local governments and nonprofit organizations for programs that benefit the general public.

