A press stunt takes a dark turn for Mo'Nique in the new thriller and ET is exclusively debuting the first look at the upcoming BET+ film. The Oscar winner plays Emma Leeden, an author who recently lost her husband and two children during a home invasion. A year after the incident, Emma is still deeply scarred by the events and keeps away from the public in a fortified home. When she decides to detail the horrific experience in her new book, Invasion, her manager arranges a staged reading to generate press and hires a medium, Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal), to lead.

