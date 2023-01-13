ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
'The Reading' Trailer: Mo'Nique Battles Supernatural Possession in Dark New Thriller (Exclusive)

A press stunt takes a dark turn for Mo'Nique in the new thriller and ET is exclusively debuting the first look at the upcoming BET+ film. The Oscar winner plays Emma Leeden, an author who recently lost her husband and two children during a home invasion. A year after the incident, Emma is still deeply scarred by the events and keeps away from the public in a fortified home. When she decides to detail the horrific experience in her new book, Invasion, her manager arranges a staged reading to generate press and hires a medium, Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal), to lead.
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)

One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
Jeremy Renner Is Home From the Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is home recovering after being hospitalized on New Year's Day for a serious snowplow injury that required emergency surgery. On Monday, the 52-year-old action star replied to an account for his show, Mayor of Kingstown, on Twitter, revealing that he is no longer in the hospital. "Outside my...
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog

Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
Christina Applegate Responds to Comment About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
Austin Butler's Voice Coach Defends His Elvis Accent

Austin Butler's voice is natural, despite what the critics think. According to Dr. Irene Bartlett, who worked with the 31-year-old on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Butler isn’t putting on when it comes to the similarities between his voice and the King of Rock and Roll. Bartlett said that after over...
Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show

Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson. So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is...

