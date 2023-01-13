Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
WUSA
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
WUSA
James Marsden Talks Comforting Christina Applegate at First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis (Exclusive)
It sounds like Christina Applegate always has a supportive friend in Dead to Me co-star James Marsden. When ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 49-year-old actor at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, he mentioned to Marsden that Applegate was nervous to attend her first awards show since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
WUSA
'The Reading' Trailer: Mo'Nique Battles Supernatural Possession in Dark New Thriller (Exclusive)
A press stunt takes a dark turn for Mo'Nique in the new thriller and ET is exclusively debuting the first look at the upcoming BET+ film. The Oscar winner plays Emma Leeden, an author who recently lost her husband and two children during a home invasion. A year after the incident, Emma is still deeply scarred by the events and keeps away from the public in a fortified home. When she decides to detail the horrific experience in her new book, Invasion, her manager arranges a staged reading to generate press and hires a medium, Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal), to lead.
WUSA
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)
One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Praises Friends Who 'Stand Up for You' Amid Kody Split and Abuse Allegations
Sister Wives star Meri Brown is spending time around people she loves for her birthday. The 52-year-old inn owner took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post a series of photos with several of her friends. "Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world," Meri...
WUSA
The Murdaugh Family Murders Are the Focus of 'A Southern Scandal' Doc: Watch the Trailer
The Murdaughs, one of South Carolina's most prominent families, is at the center of Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries. Over the course of three parts, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will delve deeper into the many deaths surrounding the family -- and the corruption that was exposed in the explosive legal scandal that followed.
WUSA
'That '90s Show's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Working With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Again (Exclusive)
For That '90s Show, the original cast of That '70s Show reunited for a whole new look at the lives of their beloved characters. For Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, one of the most unexpected aspects was working with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as a now real-life couple.
WUSA
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
WUSA
Jeremy Renner Is Home From the Hospital After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner is home recovering after being hospitalized on New Year's Day for a serious snowplow injury that required emergency surgery. On Monday, the 52-year-old action star replied to an account for his show, Mayor of Kingstown, on Twitter, revealing that he is no longer in the hospital. "Outside my...
WUSA
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog
Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
WUSA
Christina Applegate Responds to Comment About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
WUSA
Austin Butler's Voice Coach Defends His Elvis Accent
Austin Butler's voice is natural, despite what the critics think. According to Dr. Irene Bartlett, who worked with the 31-year-old on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Butler isn’t putting on when it comes to the similarities between his voice and the King of Rock and Roll. Bartlett said that after over...
WUSA
Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show
Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson. So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is...
