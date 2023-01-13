ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

Martire Family Arena Opens in Grand Fashion

"Sacred Heart totally outdid what we thought was imaginable. It's a real proud weekend for all of us who wish we could've played at a facility like this." Those are the words of Mike Regan '04, a Flin Flon, Manitoba, native who skated for the Pios and was part of this weekend's festivities opening the Martire Family Arena, the most modern and inclusive venue in college hockey.
FAIRFIELD, CT
anniewearsit.com

Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT

This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

UConn legend Maya Moore announces retirement from WNBA

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Maya Moore has decided to step away from the game of Basketball. The former UConn star appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to announce her retirement, “I will forever be grateful for Glen Taylor, Coach Reeve and the Lynx community for all of the support and am excited to continue this next chapter in my life”.
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

UConn women's basketball guard Azzi Fudd leaves game with knee injury, misses second half vs. Georgetown

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball star sophomore Azzi Fudd will be unavailable to play in the second half of Sunday's game against Georgetown at the XL Center. The guard collided with a Georgetown defender in the final minutes of the second quarter. Fudd appeared to take an awkward step against the defender and slightly limped before the play concluded.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield town councilman resigns for Navy deployment

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield Town Councilman Ryan Biggs is resigning in order to deploy with the Navy, according to an announcement Tuesday night. Biggs, who has been in the Navy for the last decade, told the council about the decision during a meeting Tuesday, stating that he will be deployed in the next few […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why

The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
BROOKFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo

The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy