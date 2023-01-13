Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson man charged with murder and denied bond
A Port Gibson man has been denied bond on a murder charge after a Tuesday morning court hearing. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Carl McDaniel over the weekend. Mays waived his right to an attorney in front of the Judge, who read him...
WAPT
2 killed in Jackson crash; woman charged with aggravated DUI
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were killed in a crash that led to DUI charges against a driver. The wreck involving a Toyota Camry and a black Nissan Altima was reported before 3 a.m. on Sunday at Canton Mart Road and the Interstate 55 frontage road. Jada Kelly, 22,...
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
Woman indicted in 2021 Hinds County crash that killed mother, infant
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and infant in Hinds County has been indicted by a grand jury. Prosecutors said Beth Ann White was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years per count. The case has been […]
Police shooting hurts 1 during armed robbery investigation in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police officers fired on several people as they investigated an armed robbery early Sunday in Jackson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said. One suspect was hurt in the shooting along U.S. Highway 80 at about 4 a.m. and was taken to the hospital, investigators said. Several other people involved in the […]
WLBT
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was staying at a hotel in Jackson says he’s been evicted after he was assaulted and robbed on the property. Elliot Rees said he was being treated like a criminal by management for the InTown Suites on Interstate 55 prior to calling Jackson police.
Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside. According to Brown, […]
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 1/9-1/16, 2023
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony conspiracy charges for the week of January 9-16, 2023. Kayla Marie Autum 287 Coxs Road, Braxton, MS. 39044. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars again within a month’s time after being arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a second charge of trafficking a controlled substance. Patrick Francis, 44, was arrested Jan. 11 by JCSD narcotics agents, a little more than...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
WLBT
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
WLBT
Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner identified the victims of a gas station shooting in Jackson. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Christopher Oliver, 32, and Steven Nichols, 31, were the two people who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky gas station on Northside Drive. The incident happened...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying shooting suspect
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in recent shooting. A release from Crime Stoppers says that on December 29, a black male subject entered the Dollar General located at 1153 Pocahontas Road in Flora. The suspect is shown in these photos dressed in a yellow vest, white gloves with a white hard hat on.
Former NFL player arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A former University of Mississippi and NFL football player, Jerrell Powe, has been arrested in Ridgeland, Mississippi, on kidnapping charges. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT that Powe, 35, was reportedly encountered by an officer at Chase Band on Highland Colony Parkway. Powe’s alleged accomplice,...
WLBT
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second victim who died was identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as 32-year-old Christopher Oliver. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas […]
Mississippi county leaders grappling with what to do with burial of body after family has disappeared
Lincoln County leaders are grappling with what to do about the body of a Mississippi inmate who died in the state penitentiary, was delivered to a local funeral home at a family member’s request and now that family member has disappeared. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held a...
Comments / 0