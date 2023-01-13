ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conehatta, MS

WLBT

Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson man charged with murder and denied bond

A Port Gibson man has been denied bond on a murder charge after a Tuesday morning court hearing. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Carl McDaniel over the weekend. Mays waived his right to an attorney in front of the Judge, who read him...
PORT GIBSON, MS
WAPT

2 killed in Jackson crash; woman charged with aggravated DUI

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were killed in a crash that led to DUI charges against a driver. The wreck involving a Toyota Camry and a black Nissan Altima was reported before 3 a.m. on Sunday at Canton Mart Road and the Interstate 55 frontage road. Jada Kelly, 22,...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside. According to Brown, […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report 1/9-1/16, 2023

The Magee Police Report showed one felony conspiracy charges for the week of January 9-16, 2023. Kayla Marie Autum 287 Coxs Road, Braxton, MS. 39044. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars again within a month’s time after being arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a second charge of trafficking a controlled substance. Patrick Francis, 44, was arrested Jan. 11 by JCSD narcotics agents, a little more than...
LAUREL, MS
WLBT

Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying shooting suspect

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in recent shooting. A release from Crime Stoppers says that on December 29, a black male subject entered the Dollar General located at 1153 Pocahontas Road in Flora. The suspect is shown in these photos dressed in a yellow vest, white gloves with a white hard hat on.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second victim who died was identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as 32-year-old Christopher Oliver. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas […]
JACKSON, MS

