MLB
Marlins agree to deal with Bahamian outfielder
The Bahamas emerged as a hotbed for baseball talent in recent years and the Marlins, like every club in baseball, know it. So their most recent acquisition should not surprise anyone. Miami agreed to a deal with outfielder Janero Miller of the Bahamas, the No. 16 prospect on the international...
MLB
A's agree to deal with top int'l pitcher (source)
The A’s have emerged as a force on the international market in recent years and are adding a pair of top prospects. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with right-hander Luis Morales, No. 5 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, on a multi-million-dollar pact and outfielder Darling Fernandez, ranked No. 40, for an estimated $1 million.
MLB
Pirates agree to deals with pair of top int’l prospects
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced Sunday that they have signed 22 players on the first day of the 2022-23 International Signing Period, a group that includes players from Aruba, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Korea, Uganda and Venezuela. “Our international scouting group will go anywhere in the world...
MLB
Astros ink 9 int'l prospects, including 2 top hitters
The Astros are looking to add to their history of success on the international market with two more top prospects. Houston announced it has signed nine international free agents, including shortstop Camilo Diaz, who ranks No. 17 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, and outfielder Esmil Valencia, who ranks No. 21.
MLB
Blue Jays to sign top int'l outfielder Bonilla (source)
The Blue Jays are once again making a big splash during the international signing period. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $4.1 million deal with outfielder Enmanuel Bonilla, the No. 7-ranked player on the Top 50 International Prospects list. The Blue Jays, who have a base signing pool of $5,284,000, have not confirmed the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
Red Sox have found another outfielder and his name is Adam Duvall
The Boston Red Sox have addressed their needs for an above-average defensive outfielder and power hitter by signing former Brave Adam Duvall.
MLB
Tigers have agreements with 3 top int’l prospects
The Tigers are adding a trio of top international prospects to their system, as they remain a force in the market. The club announced on Sunday it has agreed to deals with catcher Enrique Jimenez, who is No. 32 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, shortstop Maikol Orozco (No. 44) and outfielder Cristian Perez (No. 48).
MLB
Giants agree to deal with No. 15 international prospect (source)
The Giants are on track to add an international prospect who grew up around the game to their Minor League system. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $2.8 million deal with outfielder Rayner Arias, who ranks No. 15 on the top 50 international list. The Giants, who have a base signing pool of $5,284,000, have not confirmed the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
MLB
Red Sox have deal with No. 25 int'l prospect (sources)
The Red Sox are in the process of adding an international prospect that has been compared to a young Howie Kendrick. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with Dominican shortstop Yoeilin Cespedes, who is the No. 25-ranked prospect on the Top 50 International Prospects list. The deal is estimated to be worth around $1.4 million.
MLB
Angels have deal with int'l shortstop (source)
The Angels are adding a top international infielder with lots of upside to their Minor League system. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $900,000 deal with shortstop Felix Morrobel, No. 50 on the Top 50 International Prospects list. The Angels, who have a base signing pool of $4,644,000, have not confirmed the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
MLB
D-backs land pair of Dominican prospects (source)
Arizona is once again showing its commitment to signing players on the international market. According to industry sources, the club has come to terms with outfielder Gian Zapata, the No. 18 prospect on the top 50 international list, for $950,000, and shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez, the No. 47 prospect, for $1 million.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 18
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. If Flood had done nothing but play baseball, he’d have had a memorable enough career, spending 12 seasons as a defensively-gifted center fielder on the Bob Gibson-era Cardinals of the 1960s, winning seven Gold Gloves while helping to win the World Series in both 1964 and ‘67. Of course, Flood is notable for considerably more than that, because his refusal to report to the Phillies upon being traded there after the 1969 season led to lawsuits and laid the groundwork for the beginning of the age of free agency we still know today.
MLB
Red Sox add catcher Alfaro on Minors deal (source)
The Red Sox have agreed to a Minor League deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, a source told MLB.com's Ian Browne. The Red Sox, who have not confirmed the deal, would reportedly pay Alfaro $2 million if he is added to the Major League roster. The agreement would also include two opt-outs on June 1 and July 1 if he is not in the Majors on either date.
MLB
Here are the Top 10 LHP prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. While just four left-handed pitchers...
MLB
Mets to sign trio of top int'l prospects (sources)
The Mets are excited about their class of international prospects and it could go down as one of the most athletic groups in recent history. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with catcher Daiverson Gutierrez, the No. 27-ranked prospect on the top 50 international list. They also agreed to deals with outfielder Anthony Baptist, who ranks No. 29, and No. 43 Cristopher Larez.
MLB
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
MLB
Rockies pick up righty Seabold from Red Sox
DENVER -- Looking to bolster their starting rotation competition, the Rockies acquired right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold from the Red Sox for a player to be named or cash on Tuesday. Seabold, 26, made one start in 2021 and five in '22 for the Red Sox, going 0-4 with a 10.55...
MLB
Cubs' trio of international signings headlined by No. 6 prospect (sources)
The Cubs have long ago established themselves as one of the most active teams on the international market and that trend continues in 2023. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with shortstop Derniche Valdez, the No. 6 overall prospect on the international top 50 list for $2.7 million; shortstop Ludwig Espinoza, who ranks No. 14, for $1.5 million; and No. 19 Angel Cepeda for $1 million. The Cubs, who have a base signing pool of $5,284,000, have not confirmed the agreements, which are pending physicals.
MLB
Eppler, Mets not done yet this offseason
NEW YORK -- Now that the Carlos Correa saga is in the past, the Mets can move forward with the rest of their offseason. The bulk of their business is already complete, having taken place during a December blitz that saw owner Steve Cohen shell out nearly half a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts.
MLB
Orioles land No. 20 overall int’l prospect
The Orioles have signed one of the most recognized international prospects in the industry. And they paid a record amount of money to do so. The club on Sunday announced it has agreed to a deal with shortstop Luis Almeyda, who is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect on the Top 50 international list. According to industry sources, it is a $2.3 million deal, the most given to an international signee in franchise history.
