ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón praise Everything Everywhere All at Once, call it this generation's Trainspotting

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvxqu_0kEFOqem00

Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón have nothing but praise for A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once .

Del Toro, Cuarón, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu, known collectively as the 'Three Amigos,' discussed their careers, friendship, and the current state of cinema in a conversation with Deadline . The filmmakers brought up the award-winning Daniels-directed Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"When I see a film like Everything Everywhere All at Once, and I realize how much it is impacting the generation of my kids, and how they embrace it in the same way I embraced The Graduate when I was their age, I love that." said Del Toro. "I love that people can be so passionate about a movie that reflects something to them even if the older generation don’t get it. That movie has become a landmark for one generation to be able to say forever, 'That was my voice at that time.'"

Added Cuarón: "I think it happened the same way in the ’90s with the films of Tarantino, or with Trainspotting, where it felt like there was a huge new injection of energy into cinema, and it’s exactly the same thing for this generation with Everything Everywhere."

In Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wong, a laundromat owner who's struggling to juggle work and family life. Her dreary routine gets interrupted, though, when she's approached by a multidimensional traveler who looks exactly like her husband and is drafted into a mind-bending fight to save the world. Ke Huy Quan , Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis also star. Yeoh and Quan each won a Golden Globe for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, for their roles in the movie.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates ,

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Will Park Chan-wook (‘Decision to Leave’) finally get into Best Director at the Oscars?

Park Chan-wook has one of the most illustrious careers as a filmmaker in South Korea, with movies like “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance,” “Oldboy” and “The Handmaiden” winning multiple prestigious Korean film awards. He returns this awards season with the unique CJ Entertainment film “Decision to Leave,” a thriller turned tragic romance that one would say goes against his usual style of filmmaking. However, his command of direction remains impeccable, winning him the Best Director prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It may come as a shock to many that he has never received an Oscar nomination; will this be...
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
GEORGIA STATE
GamesRadar

The Last of Us episode 1 review: "Expands on the games – and often betters them"

Warning: Spoilers for The Last of Us premiere follow. If you haven't seen the episode, look away now!The Last of Us has a thankless task ahead of it. HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s PlayStation classic not only has to appeal to a legion of fans who will nitpick every minor change from the games, but it also has to stand out among a crowded marketplace of post-apocalyptic dramas...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
38K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy