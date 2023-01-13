Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón praise Everything Everywhere All at Once, call it this generation's Trainspotting

Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón have nothing but praise for A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once .

Del Toro, Cuarón, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu, known collectively as the 'Three Amigos,' discussed their careers, friendship, and the current state of cinema in a conversation with Deadline . The filmmakers brought up the award-winning Daniels-directed Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"When I see a film like Everything Everywhere All at Once, and I realize how much it is impacting the generation of my kids, and how they embrace it in the same way I embraced The Graduate when I was their age, I love that." said Del Toro. "I love that people can be so passionate about a movie that reflects something to them even if the older generation don’t get it. That movie has become a landmark for one generation to be able to say forever, 'That was my voice at that time.'"

Added Cuarón: "I think it happened the same way in the ’90s with the films of Tarantino, or with Trainspotting, where it felt like there was a huge new injection of energy into cinema, and it’s exactly the same thing for this generation with Everything Everywhere."

In Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wong, a laundromat owner who's struggling to juggle work and family life. Her dreary routine gets interrupted, though, when she's approached by a multidimensional traveler who looks exactly like her husband and is drafted into a mind-bending fight to save the world. Ke Huy Quan , Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis also star. Yeoh and Quan each won a Golden Globe for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, for their roles in the movie.

