Janet and Nadia Van Dyne bond over science and vengeance in Wasp #1

Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp, is the hero and founding member of the Avengers who actually gave the team its name in comics, and in this preview of interior pages from Wasp #1, she invokes that same idea in a flashback scene that sets the stage for her team up with her successor as the Wasp, Nadia Van Dyne.

In the pages by writer Al Ewing, artists Kasia Nie and KJ Diaz, and letterer Cory Petit, Janet flashes back to the death of her father, Vernon Van Dyne, who perished under mysterious circumstances in her younger days, directly leading her to become a hero.

And it's the murder of her father which seems to be Janet's motivation in helping Nadia Van Dyne uncover the truth about the murder of her own mother, Hank Pym's first wife Maria Trovaya as the Wasp limited series rolls on.

Here are the pages:

Janet Van Dyne first debuted as the Wasp way back in 1963's Tales to Astonish #44 as the new partner for Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man. She soon became one of the original comic book Avengers, even going on to lead the team in later years.

Like Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne's comic book star has faded somewhat in recent years, though with Marvel marking her 60th anniversary this year in the form of her own Wasp limited series from acclaimed writer Al Ewing, it seems she's finally receiving her due in the modern era - hopefully with the door now open for an even bigger revitalized profile to come.

Wasp #1 goes on sale January 18,

