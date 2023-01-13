ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in head-on crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
SALT ROCK, WV
Mingo Messenger

Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff

A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino

PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

High-speed police chase on I-77 in West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase along I-77 on Tuesday afternoon. According to Wood County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers alerted deputies around 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that Jackson County deputies were pursuing a 2022 Silver Chevrolet Malibu heading north and reaching speeds of over 100mph. Wood […]
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies while working on power line in West Virginia

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a power line in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, troopers say they found Daniel McGrath, 24 of Beckley, had […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Driver killed after crashing into tree

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Culloden died Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree. Officers with the Huntington Police Department say it happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said John Keaton, 26, died in the crash after his vehicle...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy