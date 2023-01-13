ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

KKTV

Show pigs stolen in Colorado were safely recovered

DENVER (KKTV) - Less than 24 hours after a crime alert poster was shared by Denver Police on social media, two show pigs that were reportedly stolen were safely recovered!. The Denver Police Department was reporting the animals were inside an F-350 truck and trailer, valued at about $45,000, that were taken sometime between Jan. 14 and the 15.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way

Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

Marijuana shops shut down

Gov. Polis envisions Colorado as limitless in 2023. Governor Jared Polis gave his fifth State of the State speech Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Colorado State Capitol. Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale

An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Colorado DMV re-introduces three retired license plates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The proceeds from their sale will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The three released backgrounds feature the word "Colorado" in white lettering on solid blue, red, and black backgrounds. Respectively, those designs are based on the 1914, 1915 visitor, and the 1945 Colorado license plates. Those designs - along with the green mountain background that was re-released in 2021 - are available for purchase at county DMV offices or online at my.dmv.colorado.gov.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Town Names Out-of-Towners Can Never Pronounce

Colorado is a great place, but it's also home to some of the most mispronounced town names of any state that I've ever been to. Whenever we get an out-of-state visitor, there's always one moment in the conversation, at least, wherein you have to correct your guest's verbiage. For instance, how many times have you heard people refer to Fruita as some variation on, "froo-ee-taa?"
COLORADO STATE
