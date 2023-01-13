Wynonna Judd has been left shattered over her suicidal mom Naomi’s brutal deathbed message and has been on the brink of collapse after burying herself in work to escape the pain and heartache, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shortly before Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, the country superstar wrote a soul-destroying note that read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” A friend close to Wynonna said, “Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious.” Still,...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO