‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
‘Crushes Her’: Wynonna Judd Shattered By Mom Naomi’s Brutal Suicide Note That Barred Her From Attending Funeral
Wynonna Judd has been left shattered over her suicidal mom Naomi’s brutal deathbed message and has been on the brink of collapse after burying herself in work to escape the pain and heartache, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shortly before Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, the country superstar wrote a soul-destroying note that read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” A friend close to Wynonna said, “Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious.” Still,...
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Have a Hilarious Instagram Fight About SKIMS Outfit
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are having a very public and hilarious sisterly spat. It all started when the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a series of photos of herself in a skintight gray bodysuit and knee-high black boots, posing in a field of green grass. Kylie captioned the pics,...
Selena Gomez Reveals Meryl Streep Is in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 -- See Her Priceless Reaction
Selena Gomez couldn't be more excited about her new co-star. The celebrated actress revealed on Tuesday that she's working alongside Meryl Streep on the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. Gomez took to Instagram to share a video in which she was seated between co-stars Steve Martin and...
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog
Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage Ceremony
Kim Kardashian isn't concerned about her ex-husband, Kanye West's, recent marriage ceremony. The 42-year-old reality star is focusing on her and Kanye's four kids in light of the news that the 45-year-old rapper had a marriage ceremony with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. A source tells ET that Kanye and Bianca...
Channing Tatum Makes Rare Comments on Jenna Dewan Divorce
Channing Tatum is an open book in his recent interview with Vanity Fair. Covering a wide range of topics, the 42-year-old actor-director shares why Magic Mike's Last Dance will be different from the other films in the franchise, his plan to remake the 1990 movie Ghost, and his relationship with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. He also gives rare insight into why his marriage to Jenna Dewan ended in 2019 after 10 years.
'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Tell-All: Yara Breaks Down Telling Jovi She's Not Ready For Baby No. 2
Yara isn't ready for baby no. 2 just yet. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, Yara breaks down as she defends having help with her and Jovi's 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, and shares why she doesn't presently want a second child. "We not...
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)
Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
See Inside Lori Harvey's Star-Studded 26th Birthday Party With Rumored Boyfriend Damson Idris
Lori Harvey rang in her 26th birthday in style! The CEO of SKN by LH was spotted leaving a star-studded celebration on the arm of her rumored new boyfriend, Snowfall actor Damson Idris. A source tells ET that the model celebrated her birthday with a Friday dinner at Lavo Ristorante,...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Praises Friends Who 'Stand Up for You' Amid Kody Split and Abuse Allegations
Sister Wives star Meri Brown is spending time around people she loves for her birthday. The 52-year-old inn owner took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post a series of photos with several of her friends. "Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world," Meri...
Bella Hadid Channels Marilyn Monroe With New Blonde Hair Transformation
Bella Hadid has a drastic new look! On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her blonde tresses -- giving off major Marilyn Monroe energy. "@sammcknight1," Hadid simply captioned the video, tagging her hairstylist, Sam McKnight. In the clip, the model wears a barely-there tank top as...
'That '90s Show's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Working With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Again (Exclusive)
For That '90s Show, the original cast of That '70s Show reunited for a whole new look at the lives of their beloved characters. For Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, one of the most unexpected aspects was working with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as a now real-life couple.
New Kids On The Block Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up About 'Pressure' to Hide His Sexuality
New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight is happily married to longtime partner Harley Rodriguez, and is living his life in truth and with joy. However, that freedom and openness wasn't always something he felt was an option. During a recent episode of the podcast Frosted Tips with Lance Bass,...
Christina Applegate Responds to Comment About Her Changing Appearance Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate isn't afraid to give the haters a piece of her mind. The 51-year-old Dead to Me star shared on Twitter that after making the "unfortunate decision" to read the comments on an article about her recent appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards, she told off one troll, who commented on her changing look.
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Rosie O'Donnell Shares How She's Lost 10 Pounds Since Christmas
Rosie O'Donnell is feeling healthy and happy in the New Year. The 60-year-old TV personality took to her TikTok account to share the news that she's down 10 pounds since Christmas. "I needed to let you know I lost 10 pounds, since Christmas! Ten pounds, I'm very happy," she shared...
