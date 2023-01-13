Read full article on original website
Cowboys 'Getting Screwed' by NFL with 'Monday Night' Playoff Schedule?
Are the Cowboys getting "screwed'' by playing a Monday Night Football playoff game? Let's take another look ...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Dallas Cowboys Playoffs BREAKING: Why Micah is OUT of Practice for Bucs
Micah Parsons is not at work today in order to attend the birth of his second child … surely adding an emotional edge this week for the “Lion-backer” as Cowboys at Bucs approaches.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Run, Dak, Run! Secret Weapon to Ignite Cowboys at Bucs?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has an underutilized weapon that could be the key in slaying Tom Brady on Monday night.
Eagles will host Giants in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs this weekend
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?
JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
Biggest upsets in NFL Playoff history, including Jaguars beating the Broncos
What are the biggest upsets in NFL Playoff history? Which teams ended the regular season as odds-on Super Bowl favorites,
NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos have an in-person interview with ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles. Payton is one of the highest-profile coaches available and at least one pundit believes the Broncos are the front runners to hire him. To do so, Denver would have to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons.
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson raises more questions with travel decision
Whether intended or now, Lamar Jackson made one move for Sunday’s playoff game that sparked a lot of questions about his relationship with the Baltimore Ravens. NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s AFC wild-card game revealed that Jackson did not travel to Cincinnati with the Ravens for their game against the Bengals. It was not clear whether the decision was Jackson’s or the organization’s.
Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley, hire Sean Payton
If there is one positive from the Los Angeles Chargers’ collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, it’s that it could lead to a perfect coaching change. The Chargers allowed Brandon Staley to return as head coach for this season even though he completely botched a tie situation with the Raiders last year and... The post Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley, hire Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles star reveals very selfless move
The Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a big blow in Week 16 when right tackle Lane Johnson went down with a core muscle injury and it looked like he would need surgery. But in a surprising turn of events, he’s returned to practice and it looks like he’s preparing to play for the team in the Read more... The post Eagles star reveals very selfless move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Final Injury Report: Parsons misses practice, Cowboys rule out CB, 11 Bucs designated
The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy going into their wild-card game, which is of utmost importance as they prepare to try and topple the Tom Brady monster. Dallas is 0-7 against Brady across his career, and all hands are needed on deck to break that streak and the 30-year lull of playoff road victories the franchise faces. On Saturday, the final injury report ahead of Monday night’s battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was released, and Dallas only ruled out one player, cornerback Treyvon Mullen.
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel […]
Dak Prescott as Runner? 'I Have To!' Says Cowboys QB vs. Bucs
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been bashed relentlessly this week as the reason why his team will not go far in the playoffs. But maybe him running, starting at Tampa Bay, is how Dallas makes its run ...
Look: Mike McCarthy's Motivational Tactic For Cowboys Players Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys may be favored to win Monday's marquee Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but history is not exactly on their side. It's been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys last won a road playoff game. The last time the franchise did so was Jan. 17, 1993, beating the San ...
