L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood shoe store robbed by two women who pepper sprayed employees
INGLEWOOD – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying and locating two women who snatched shoes from an outlet store in Inglewood, with one of the suspects also allegedly pepper-spraying an employee. One of the suspects entered Warehouse Shoe Sale, 3000 W. Century Blvd., at about 8:20...
foxla.com
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought
LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
kcrw.com
Replay: Inglewood restaurant offers soul food, second chance, for formerly incarcerated
On the corner of Centinela and Inglewood Avenue is a casual restaurant offering soul food and second chances to men and women who are returning to society after years in prison. “It's really hard for them to find employment,” says Ray Ford, co-founder of 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry....
Street Eats: A Foodie's Guide to Los Angeles
Some popular street food options that can be found in Los Angeles. It lists different types of street food such as tacos, Korean BBQ, food trucks, shaved ice and Elote which are commonly found in the streets of Los Angeles and known for its diverse food culture.
KTLA.com
1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire
One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
foxla.com
Orange County man arrested in New Mexico for South LA street takeover death of nursing student
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, officials said Monday. Guajaca was killed around 9...
Bed Bug Infestation Has Gotten Much Worse In This Southern California City
These bloodthirsty pests are used to only be an issue in the Midwest and east coast but now they’re rapidly growing in SoCal.
Family mourns 13-year-old boy fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles
The family of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is mourning their beloved son while also seeking justice. The boy has been identified as Marco Murillo, Jr. from Rialto, according to Los Angeles Police. Murillo’s family and authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect […]
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
2urbangirls.com
Baldwin Hills department store robbed
LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
Box truck, cash stolen at gunpoint in Koreatown; suspects sought
Los Angeles police officers set up a perimeter in the Koreatown/MacArthur Park area in search of carjacking suspects Tuesday morning.Police responded to a report of a grand theft auto at Olympic Blvd. and Arapahoe St. at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.Two male suspects armed with a gun reportedly stole a white box truck and cash. The truck was found crashed into a wall near Westmoreland Ave. and 7th St., where officers set up a perimeter and searched the area for the suspects who fled on foot. No injuries were reported.
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
CBS News
'Egg-cellent pets!' veterinary hospital suggests backyard chickens in LA during egg shortage
A local veterinary hospital is making a case for Los Angeles residents to raise backyard chickens during a time when there are egg shortages at grocery stores nationwide and a spike in egg prices. The team at Shiloh Veterinary Hospital said backyard chickens are permitted in most neighborhoods in Los...
Eater
Bon Shabu Is Koreatown’s Impressive New All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot Destination
Koreatown has become a bit of an all-you-can-eat destination for shabu-shabu, with the enduring popularity of Shabuya, Seoul Garden, Aki Shabu, and now the return of fan-favorite Bon Shabu. The sleek, minimalist restaurant sits on the ground floor of a high-rise building in Koreatown and feels like it might have been plucked right out of Seoul’s Gangnam District.
