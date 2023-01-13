ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles

Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood shoe store robbed by two women who pepper sprayed employees

INGLEWOOD – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying and locating two women who snatched shoes from an outlet store in Inglewood, with one of the suspects also allegedly pepper-spraying an employee. One of the suspects entered Warehouse Shoe Sale, 3000 W. Century Blvd., at about 8:20...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought

LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire

One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family mourns 13-year-old boy fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles

The family of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is mourning their beloved son while also seeking justice. The boy has been identified as Marco Murillo, Jr. from Rialto, according to Los Angeles Police. Murillo’s family and authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale

Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills department store robbed

LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Box truck, cash stolen at gunpoint in Koreatown; suspects sought

Los Angeles police officers set up a perimeter in the Koreatown/MacArthur Park area in search of carjacking suspects Tuesday morning.Police responded to a report of a grand theft auto at Olympic Blvd. and Arapahoe St. at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.Two male suspects armed with a gun reportedly stole a white box truck and cash. The truck was found crashed into a wall near Westmoreland Ave. and 7th St., where officers set up a perimeter and searched the area for the suspects who fled on foot.   No injuries were reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Bon Shabu Is Koreatown’s Impressive New All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot Destination

Koreatown has become a bit of an all-you-can-eat destination for shabu-shabu, with the enduring popularity of Shabuya, Seoul Garden, Aki Shabu, and now the return of fan-favorite Bon Shabu. The sleek, minimalist restaurant sits on the ground floor of a high-rise building in Koreatown and feels like it might have been plucked right out of Seoul’s Gangnam District.
LOS ANGELES, CA

