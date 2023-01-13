Read full article on original website
Recently, Hyatt Maui Resort and Spa launched two new wellness offerings for guests to indulge in throughout winter and spring 2023. Through the end of March, guests can enjoy three nights inside the beachfront Palace Suite for peak self-care and relaxation. Accommodations include an in-suite Peloton machine and weights; private hula lessons; private lei-making lessons; private fitness classes like Beach Boot Camp, meditation, Hatha yoga, breath work and Chakra flow; a social media mermaid class; VIP table for two at Drums of the Pacific Luau; a mixology class; tickets to the Tour of the Stars program; dinner at award-winning Japengo restaurant; and a lomi lomi massage for two at Kamaha’o, a Marilyn Monroe Spa.
