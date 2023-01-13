ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Yellen warns Congress U.S. is projected to hit debt limit on Jan. 19

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAbrH_0kEF5jn500

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned congressional leaders on Friday that the United States is expected to hit the debt limit on Jan. 19 and urged them to raise the debt limit as soon as possible. She said the Treasury Department will start taking necessary steps to keep paying the country's bills, but without congressional action, the United States could default as soon as June.

"I am writing to inform you that beginning on Thursday, January 19, 2023, the outstanding debt of the United States is projected to reach the statutory limit," Yellen wrote in a letter addressed to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. "Once the limit is reached, the Treasury will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations."

This comes after Congress last raised the debt ceiling in December 2021 to more than $31.3 trillion. At the time, Democrats controlled both the House and Senate. But with the new Congress sworn in earlier this month and the House under Republican control, it is unclear whether lawmakers will be able to reach a bipartisan compromise. The last time the House voted to raise the debt limit , all the Republicans except one voted against it.

Failing to raise the debt limit would result in the first U.S. credit default in history.

It "would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability," Yellen wrote.

Starting this month, Yellen said the Treasury Department will start taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the bills. They include redeeming and suspending new investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund as well as suspending reinvestment of the Government Securities Investment Fund of the Federal Employees Retirement System Thrift Savings Plan. After the debt limit is resolved, the funds would be made whole.

Extraordinary measures have their limits, though, and Yellen predicted that those measures would put off default just until some time in June.

Yellen said it is critical for Congress to act in a timely manner to either increase or suspend the debt limit.

"The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty due to a variety of factors, including the challenges of forecasting the payments and receipts of the U.S. government months into the future," Yellen wrote. "While Treasury is not currently able to provide an estimate of how long extraordinary measures will enable us to continue to pay the government's obligations, it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June."

Raising or suspending the debt limit does not authorize new spending, but it allows the government to make payments on existing debt amassed under multiple administrations. While the debt limit was most recently raised under President Biden in 2021, Congress has voted to raise the debt limit under both Democratic and Republican administrations, including three times under President Trump.

McCarthy this week compared the debt limit to a kid having a maxed out credit card and increasing the limit endlessly. He said Congress has to address the wasteful spending in the country.

He did not rule out raising the debt limit, suggesting instead that the deal between Trump and Pelosi in 2019 could provide a path forward – with an agreement to cap spending.

"I had a very good conversation with the president when he called me, and I told him I'd like to sit down with him early and work through these challenges," McCarthy said at a press conference Thursday.

Comments / 5

Related
TheWrap

‘January 6th’ Trailer: New Doc Shows Pelosi, Cheney and Other Members of Congress Reliving Capitol Attack (Video)

“January 6th” invites viewers to experience an up-close look at the historic 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The trailer for discovery+’s new documentary features interviews with members of Congress as well as exclusive accounts from police officers, first responders and those on the frontlines of the Jan. 6 attack for an in-depth, personal documentation of that day like we’ve never seen before.
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy