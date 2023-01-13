Read full article on original website
890kdxu.com
10 Utah Towns To Live In If You Hate Other People
Maybe you went to a fortune teller and she said that one day you were going to die alone. And unlike other people, you thought that sounded absolutely wonderful. If you think about it, the Grinch never had a problem with Christmas. He had a problem with other people. And that annoyance towards annoying people really seemed to be at the root of all of his problems.
ABC 4
Surae adopts a new furry family member
On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae welcomed a new member to her family over the weekend! Margaret Milly Brown was our Pet of the Week from Salt Lake County Animal Services last week and Surae fell in love and asked to adopt the three year old toy poodle on the spot! She surprised her kids by putting the new dog in the back yard and took them outside to all meet. We are sharing all the pictures and video.
saltlakemagazine.com
Let Your New Utah Flag Fly
There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
upr.org
Wild About Utah: the majestic Rocky Mountain elk
The Rocky Mountain elk is Utah’s state mammal for good reason. No one can deny its majesty and uncanny intelligence while being hunted, and the spine tingling bugle released in fall mountain splendor. My introductory encounter with Rocky Mountain elk came during my first deer in Utah on the...
ksl.com
Maverik — Adventure's First Stop has historic Utah roots
At age 20, the typical young adult is deciding on a major or starting a career – not creating a business that's destined to become a household name. But for Reuel Call, entrepreneurship was more than natural; it was a gift. In 1928, 20-year-old Call opened a two-pump gas...
kjzz.com
Utah lawmakers to consider resolution that would move date to celebrate Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A resolution proposed by a Utah lawmaker encourages communities in the state to celebrate Halloween on the same day of the week each year. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Cullimore proposed that rather than celebrate the holiday on Oct. 31, which could fall on any day of the week, trick-or-treating should be recognized on the last Friday in October.
ksub590.com
Wait. I didn’t know these celebs were from Utah
Now that I’ve lived in Utah for almost 2 decades, I’m told that almost makes me a native. But as I get to know more about the state we love, I continue to find surprises. As I roll out these surprises, my “native” status goes away as real natives ask, “Did you NOT know that?” So, let’s see if any of these are a surprise to you.
Scattered showers today, winter alerts remain for most of Utah
We've seen scattered showers this morning, and we'll see more of the same through the day today due to wrap-around moisture from the storm system that moved in yesterday. The best chance for wet weather will continue to be up in our mountains, but areas along and west of I-15 will have a good chance along with the eastern portion of the state.
ksub590.com
Hello Officer, Nice To See You!
I've written before about how we do as drivers here in Utah. It's easy to make the argument that we are or are not the worst drivers in the country. The other day on our radio show we were talking about some of our habits and we came to the conclusion that a good number of people driving down the road have the attitude that, other than themselves, everyone on the road that day is driving too fast / driving too slow, and is (an) idiot / moron. I'm pretty sure I could not plead not guilty to that accusation.
usu.edu
State Climate Officer Explains the Winter Snow Surge and What it Means for Utah's Water Future
LOGAN, Utah — As the popular holiday song goes, many Utahns were dreaming of a White Christmas. Mother nature seemed all too happy to oblige this season, with that dream turning into a nightmare at times with icy road conditions, power outages and several feet of snow needing to be shoveled.
utahstories.com
Inclusion of LBGTQ Community in Utah’s Public Schools
“Lowering Utah’s staggering student suicide rate through an inclusive educational environment is not, and should not be considered inherently political.”. That was part of a statement from Utah high school student Em Jenkins speaking at a Utah State Board of Education (USBE) meeting in January of this year. Jenkins was advocating for the use of students’ preferred pronouns in schools, as well as the freedom to display LGBTQ flags and symbols in school.
890kdxu.com
10 Things Northern Utah Says About Southern Utah
Utah is a state full of rivalries. University of Utah vs. BYU. Conservatives vs. Progressives. But one rivalry has raged on in the hearts and minds of Utahns for generations. And that rivalry is between Northern Utah and Southern Utah. Those who settled Southern Utah were sent here on a...
ksl.com
Weekend storm produces up to 2 feet of snow in Utah; advisories issued for next system
SALT LAKE CITY — Sundance Resort received 28 inches of additional snow, while Alta, Brighton and Snowbird resort areas also received near or more than 2 feet of snow from a storm system that arrived in the state Saturday and lingered into Sunday. The storm ultimately produced robust snow...
Utah making up ground in battle against drought
Consistent, large storms in December and January has Utah’s snowpack water at around 190% of normal.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year
After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
kslnewsradio.com
Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so
This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. Groups implore governor, Utah Legislature to examine issue. Pointing to research they say backs their position that too...
Scientists fear that Salt Lake may disappear in the next few years
In the US state of Utah, near the city of Salt Lake City, there is one of the largest salt lakes on earth. Surely, any first-year student from the Faculty of Geography will be able to explain its origin very scientifically and in detail. However, assessing the last half-century of the history of this unique place, it may seem that a huge, perfectly smooth white plateau is dried tears of joy and sadness. The euphoria of those who came one step closer to infinity, and the tragedies of those who mourned another madman who had gone into this infinity. For the past 90 years, these dramas have been played out with a certain periodicity on the immaculately smooth salt crust of the lake, which has turned into the largest film and television filming site in the world, the site where sensations are born.
fox5ny.com
Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot
Polka dots of air pockets pop up on icy Utah school lot. The Whittier Elementary School playground in Utah was peppered with unusual white polka dots on Wednesday. Chris Herrmann arrived at the school for work one chilly January morning when he came across the bizarre sight. Thousands of white...
ABC 4
Storm continues to bring winter impacts Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! An area of low pressure continues to bring winter weather and impacts to parts of the Beehive State today. Scattered showers will continue today with wrap-around moisture associated with the flow around the low, with the bulk of wet weather favoring the southern two-thirds of the state. Even in northern Utah, we’ll hold onto a chance through the day, especially in the higher terrain.
