This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced its first-ever launch of an adult-version sweet tea beverage on Tuesday, according to a news release. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, the release reads. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle […]
10 Hotels For An Easy Romantic Weekend Getaway In North Carolina
Looking for the perfect romantic weekend getaway in North Carolina? Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just because there is nothing better than a quiet, romantic vacation with the one you love. It’s easy to do the same old soam when it comes to vacationing. Maybe you have a go-to beach or tend to book an Airbnb. But if you want the ultimate relaxing retreat look no further than some of North Carolina’s best hotels. Each of the 10 places on this list will ensure you make the most out of your time together while enjoying the luxury and all the amenities you desire. Or you can be left alone and never leave your room if you so choose. The coast, mountains, and piedmont are all covered on this list giving you ample options for whatever your perfect destination may be.
New Knees For A Lincolnton, North Carolina Lottery Winner
This is the bees knees. New knees for a Lincolnton, North Carolina lottery winner. A North Carolina woman from Lincoln County was finally able to get the knee replacement surgery she needs after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize. Her name is Ronda Isaac (this is not her picture by the way) and she lives in Lincolnton. She says she was surprised and actually relieved to win the prize.
North Carolina Isn’t The Best State To Drive In, But It Is Ranked Pretty High
Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. It can make you late and is just downright annoying. And traffic seems to be getting worse on a daily basis. That and the fact that no one in Charlotte seems to be able to drive or abide by traffic laws. The sheer ignorance of not stopping for red lights or four-way stops, not going remotely close to the speed limit, and swerving in and out of traffic constantly is the norm it seems. If you’re offended by that statement, well you’re the problem. In my opinion, it’s a sign of pure entitlement. You and where you are headed are the only ones that are important. So as bad as it has gotten in North Carolina I was shocked to see this list of the best states to drive in.
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
SC has 2 of the best places to visit around the world in 2023, NY Times says. Can you guess where?
Charleston and Greenville were listed among 52 places around the world as places to visit in 2023 by The New York Times. Greenville was listed as 14th, Charleston 32. They were two of 10 U.S. locales on the list. First place was London, which The Times said offers something for...
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
Longtime director of Jewish Studies at College of Charleston has died
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime director of Jewish studies at the College of Charleston has died, the college announced Monday. Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim said Martin (Marty) Perlmutter died Sunday. He was the leader of the Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston – which he helped create – until his retirement from […]
Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
National Bagel Day: Top 10 bagel shops in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 15th is National Bagel Day. Whether you like plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything-bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy a bagel. Where can you get the top bagels in Charleston?. News 2 narrowed the list to the top...
Two $150K Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.
Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
Women business owners share 'secret sauce' at event held at Sweetgrass Lounge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "We believe in the power of connection and collaboration. We believe that you're only one referral, one idea, and one introduction away from an entirely different life," said Whitney McDuff, The Dames Charleston Chapter President. On Wednesday, The Dames hosted an event at SweetGrass Lounge,...
