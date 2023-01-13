ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Performer, Composer Terence Blanchard Set for Dual Appearances at UC San Diego

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1criRz_0kEEsIer00
Terence Blanchard at work. Photo credit: Screen shot, terenceblanchard.com/

Jazz trumpeter and film composer Terence Blanchard will perform with E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet at UC San Diego Tuesday.

The 8 p.m. show, at UCSD’s at Price Center East Ballroom, will include music from the album Absence, an homage to legendary composer and saxophonist Wayne Shorter. The release features pieces written by Shorter as well as original compositions.

The work of Blanchard, a six-time Grammy winner, is perhaps most closely associated in pop culture with multiple films by Spike Lee, including BlacKkKlansman, from 2018, for which he received his first Oscar nomination. He also scored One Night in Miami from 2020.

The performance is produced by ArtPower at UC San Diego, which is focused on presenting multi-disciplinary performing arts experiences for both the campus and greater San Diego communities. Tickets cost $50.

Blanchard also will appear the night before, at a sold-out UCSD lecture series talk timed to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King holiday. The appearance, at the Guggenheim Theatre at the downtown UC San Diego Park & Market complex, will focus on his life and career in music.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

MarketInk: PR Veteran Derek Danziger Opens Own Firm to Help Clients ‘Tell Great Stories’

Public relations consultant and strategic communications veteran Derek Danziger has been in the right place at the right time several times during his nearly 30-year career. “I’ve been fortunate to use my skills for several major civic events in high-profile positions, plus work with many very skillful people and learn from them,” Danziger told Times of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

UCSD Jewish Students ‘Finally Getting Their Due’ as Long-Awaited Hillel Opens

Top lawmakers and Jewish community leaders celebrated the official opening Sunday of a Hillel center adjacent to UC San Diego following 23 years of struggle. The $18.7 million Beverly and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center, built on previously vacant land across La Jolla Village Drive from the campus, was first used by students for a traditional Shabbat dinner on Friday night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Supercross to Debut at Snapdragon Stadium with Locals Craig, Schwartz Among Riders

The AMA Supercross returns to Mission Valley Saturday, as Snapdragon Stadium hosts an early event in the young season. Supercross is part of the SuperMotocross World Championship, a 31-race season that combines the 17-race winter Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the 11-race summer AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the new three-race fall SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California

Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

SDGE: Thousands Without Power in Coronado, Other Communities

About 14,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Coronado and other communities in San Diego County were without power Monday, the utility reported. Some 8,825 customers in Coronado were affected as of about midday Monday, according to SDGE. Other communities experiencing power outages included Bonita, Encinitas, Fallbrook, La Mesa, Mission Beach and Sorrento Valley.
CORONADO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy