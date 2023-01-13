Performer, Composer Terence Blanchard Set for Dual Appearances at UC San Diego

Terence Blanchard at work. Photo credit: Screen shot, terenceblanchard.com/

Jazz trumpeter and film composer Terence Blanchard will perform with E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet at UC San Diego Tuesday.

The 8 p.m. show, at UCSD’s at Price Center East Ballroom, will include music from the album Absence, an homage to legendary composer and saxophonist Wayne Shorter. The release features pieces written by Shorter as well as original compositions.

The work of Blanchard, a six-time Grammy winner, is perhaps most closely associated in pop culture with multiple films by Spike Lee, including BlacKkKlansman, from 2018, for which he received his first Oscar nomination. He also scored One Night in Miami from 2020.

The performance is produced by ArtPower at UC San Diego, which is focused on presenting multi-disciplinary performing arts experiences for both the campus and greater San Diego communities. Tickets cost $50.

Blanchard also will appear the night before, at a sold-out UCSD lecture series talk timed to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King holiday. The appearance, at the Guggenheim Theatre at the downtown UC San Diego Park & Market complex, will focus on his life and career in music.