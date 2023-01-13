ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis American

Dr. Ayorinde named new CEO at Family Care

Dr. Aramide Ayorinde will join Family Care Health Centers (FCHC) as CEO on January 17, 2023 succeeding Dr. Robert Massie who is retiring after serving 28 years as CEO. FCHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving over 20,000 patients in the St. Louis area. Dr. Ayorinde currently serves...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

MLBC salutes MLK in Capitol Rotunda

State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, cited why the state’s 102nd General Assembly in Jefferson City is historic during the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 11, 2023. For the first time in its history, Missouri...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
St. Louis American

A class in prosecutorial misconduct

The Honorable David C. Mason made the wise decision last month to allow Lamar Johnson’s hearing to be livestreamed. The world had a ring-side seat to the prosecutorial corruption that was rampant in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office during the crack-cocaine epidemic. This was a time when racking up convictions, by any means necessary, reigned supreme. The incestuous relationship between police and prosecutors went unchecked.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy