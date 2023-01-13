The Honorable David C. Mason made the wise decision last month to allow Lamar Johnson’s hearing to be livestreamed. The world had a ring-side seat to the prosecutorial corruption that was rampant in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office during the crack-cocaine epidemic. This was a time when racking up convictions, by any means necessary, reigned supreme. The incestuous relationship between police and prosecutors went unchecked.

