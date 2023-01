Lubbock, Texas-- Down five with a minute to play, Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw with an opportunity to make it a one possession game. But Pop Isaacs missed a long three and Keyonte George knocked down two free throws to ice the 81-74 victory for the Baylor Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12).

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO