Read full article on original website
Related
9 places where you can walk in MLK Jr.’s footsteps
Overall, you can honor him on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 16) -- or any other time of year -- by walking in his footsteps figuratively or literally. The post 9 places where you can walk in MLK Jr.’s footsteps appeared first on KYMA.
MLK Day Celebrations Happening Around The Country
From parades to volunteer events, there are many opportunities across the country to celebrate Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. this year.
Famous Photos From Martin Luther King Jr’s Life
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday we celebrate this Monday, Jan. 16, is one of the most famous, influential, and respected American leaders of the 20th century. King is known for his tireless and ultimately largely successful campaigns against racial and economic injustice, inspired by the principles of civil disobedience advocated by Mahatma […]
Comments / 0