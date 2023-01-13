Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What to know about Parsonage-Turner syndrome
Parsonage-Turner syndrome (PTS) is a condition that affects certain nerves in the upper body. Doctors also call it brachial plexitis or brachial neuritis. The characteristic feature of PTS is sudden shoulder pain followed by weakness in the area. The name of the condition derives from the physicians Maurice Parsonage and...
Medical News Today
What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know
CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
Medical News Today
What to know about soft tissue sarcoma in the shoulder
Soft tissue sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, and blood vessels. It can occur in various places, including the shoulder. soft tissue sarcomas start in the arms or legs, but they can spread to other...
Healthline
Crohn’s Disease and Granulomas: What You Should Know
Granulomas are white blood cell clusters that are sometimes found in people with Crohn’s disease. They can make a Crohn’s diagnosis more definitive. Treatments don’t necessarily change based on granulomas being present. Although. in the United States live with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes Crohn’s disease...
Medical News Today
What to know about wet macular degeneration
Wet macular degeneration is when blood vessels in the eye leak blood or fluids, causing scarring and vision loss. The condition can quickly become serious and requires urgent evaluation and diagnosis to begin treatment. Macular degeneration affects the macula, which is an area of the retina. The macula is about...
Linking cardiac arrest and COVID-19 vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Shortly after news broke that 54-year-old singer Lisa Marie Presley had died of cardiac arrest, some people were once...
The 10 most common Covid symptoms right now as new ‘Kraken’ strain spreads
BRITS coming down with Covid are most likely to experience a sore throat, as the new 'Kraken' strain spreads across the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it's concerned about the XBB.15 strain. In the UK, cases are low and the Omicron spin-off makes up less than five...
A woman with yellow eyes and abdominal pain was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer
Yellowing of the eyes and skin is a sign of advanced stomach cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer
Working outPhoto byBoxed Water Is BetteronUnsplash. Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 4 worst foods for high cholesterol—and what she eats to keep her ‘heart healthy’
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
Medical News Today
How does liver cancer affect the skin?
Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
How to treat and prevent dumping syndrome, a common and sometimes serious side effect of bariatric surgery
Eating foods high in sugar or simple carbs after bariatric surgery may lead to dumping syndrome, which can cause stomach upset, fatigue, and weakness.
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
A woman went to the ER with 'severe' abdominal pain and discovered herbal tea had damaged her liver
The woman recovered after she stopped drinking the tea that contained ingredients including aloe vera.
MedicalXpress
What happens if your thyroid is too active or not active enough?
January is Thyroid Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn how important it is that your thyroid functions properly. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck. It produces hormones that regulate your heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight. When your thyroid isn't functioning properly, whether it's too active or not active enough, all these functions are affected.
