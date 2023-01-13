ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections

Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?

Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
Toms River, NJ
