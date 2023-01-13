Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
New Jersey’s 2023 Driving Rank Is Announced And It Will Surprise You
There are a lot of things we love a lot about New Jersey, but driving anywhere in this state is probably not among them. One of the necessary evils, along with taxes, tolls, and congestion here in the Garden State is the endless number of obstacles that stand in our way of getting from where we are to where we need to be.
Nature Schools in New Jersey Are Becoming Very Popular, School Outside Everyday
Here's something else I have never heard of. Mom and Dad's I so want your opinion on this. Nature Schools are rather new and they've become very popular here in New Jersey. It's a regular school day but school is outside, every day in the snow, rain, cold, heat, etc. There is no building for the school. From what I'm reading there is a tent or tarp.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
New Jersey’s Oldest Hotel Is One Of The Oldest In America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product
Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections
Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
These are the top five destinations for New Jersey travelers
This cold, gray time of year is when people dream of tropical vacations, or at least somewhere exotic. In New Jersey, apparently, not so much. A new survey out says Garden Staters will be staying close to home in 2023, if you consider anywhere in the US, “close to home.”
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
Fantastic Day Trip to Historic Walnford in Cream Ridge, New Jersey
If you love getting in the car and heading out to explore New Jersey, then I want you to take a look at this latest day trip suggestion I have for you and it's right here in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This destination is one I have never visited before...
New Jersey’s Most Popular “Dish” is One of the Most Delicious in America
This article is a look at the top "dish" or "recipe" in New Jersey. It stems from an article by Familyminded.com which features the best "family recipe" from each state in America. For example, New York's "dish" is pizza. "From the crispy crust, to the perfection of the sauce, to...
Overflowing with reusables? NJ tables plan to bring back paper bags
More than eight months into New Jersey's ban, hopefully you've gotten used to the absence of single-use bags at the supermarket registers. But now you may be dealing with another issue: what do I do with all of these reusable bags?. Advocates suggest there's a gap in the process now...
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Crash course for NJ drivers: How many points for these offenses?
Getting a ticket while driving is never pleasant. But in New Jersey, some infractions are a lot more painful than others. If you are convicted of a moving violation in the Garden State, depending on what you did, points are added to your driving record that can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up, frequently by hundreds of dollars a year. If you accumulate enough points, your driving privileges will be suspended.
‘This state is broken’ — Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County
We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
Wacky New Jersey Burger Joint Gets National Attention as ‘The Best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
