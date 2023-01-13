ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bestthingsms.com

The 10 Best Hotels and Resorts for Couples in Mississippi!

Once in awhile, every couple needs to escape to spend a little time together in an idyllic setting. These popular resorts in Mississippi offer everything from golf and glitzy casinos to Old South beauty. Spark some romance at these 10 best hotels and resorts for couples in the state. Share...
WLOX

Oyster recycling program aimed at helping oyster beds.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A plan to preserve oyster restoration is underway in South Mississippi and it starts with the help from restaurants. The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi is partnering up with Coast restaurants to use discarded half-shell oysters to refresh the oyster beds for reproduction. “The idea is to...
WTOK-TV

Exclusive interview with Governor Tate Reeves

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 sat down with Governor Tate Reeves to discuss his future for east Mississippi and what he plans to do in his second term as Governor of Mississippi. Reeves made it a point to discuss the economic and educational growth that east Mississippi was making,...
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Civil Rights Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has a special relationship with the Civil Rights Movement because many of the pivotal events of the movement happened here. Mississippi coming to grips with its past culminated in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. You might say it’s a monument to Dr. Martin Luther King. We just celebrated the fifth […]
workboat.com

Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
breakingtravelnews.com

Coastal Mississippi Reveals New Developments in 2023

Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally,...
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
fox5atlanta.com

Mississippi River dredging

The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
pelahatchienews.com

Grant program offers free graduate degree to aspiring educators

Applications are now open for new candidates to the Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, where up to two hundred aspiring educators can receive a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education and professional mentorship at no cost. The priority deadline to submit applications is Feb....
igbnorthamerica.com

Mississippi makes latest attempt to legalize online sports betting

A bill that would permit online sports betting in Mississippi has been read in the state House and referred to the House Gaming Committee. This marks the fifth attempt by lawmakers to introduce online sports betting in the state. The latest attempt was in January 2022. Retail sports betting was made legal in Mississippi in 2018.
kicks96news.com

MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS

It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
WLBT

State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
