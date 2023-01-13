Read full article on original website
bestthingsms.com
The 10 Best Hotels and Resorts for Couples in Mississippi!
Once in awhile, every couple needs to escape to spend a little time together in an idyllic setting. These popular resorts in Mississippi offer everything from golf and glitzy casinos to Old South beauty. Spark some romance at these 10 best hotels and resorts for couples in the state. Share...
WLOX
Oyster recycling program aimed at helping oyster beds.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A plan to preserve oyster restoration is underway in South Mississippi and it starts with the help from restaurants. The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi is partnering up with Coast restaurants to use discarded half-shell oysters to refresh the oyster beds for reproduction. “The idea is to...
WTOK-TV
Exclusive interview with Governor Tate Reeves
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 sat down with Governor Tate Reeves to discuss his future for east Mississippi and what he plans to do in his second term as Governor of Mississippi. Reeves made it a point to discuss the economic and educational growth that east Mississippi was making,...
Focused on Mississippi: Civil Rights Museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has a special relationship with the Civil Rights Movement because many of the pivotal events of the movement happened here. Mississippi coming to grips with its past culminated in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. You might say it’s a monument to Dr. Martin Luther King. We just celebrated the fifth […]
workboat.com
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
breakingtravelnews.com
Coastal Mississippi Reveals New Developments in 2023
Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally,...
hottytoddy.com
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK
In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippi River dredging
The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
pelahatchienews.com
Grant program offers free graduate degree to aspiring educators
Applications are now open for new candidates to the Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, where up to two hundred aspiring educators can receive a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education and professional mentorship at no cost. The priority deadline to submit applications is Feb....
WLOX
D’Iberville man goes from homeless to church trustee with help of pastor
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Not too long ago, George Wright spent his days sleeping outside, digging in dumpsters and wondering where his next meal would come from. For Wright, life wasn’t about living...but surviving. “I was just hustling and staying, you know, anywhere I can,” said Wright. “I...
WLBT
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -While he stands with his brothers in Christ listening to the anthem of his war-torn home, Ukrainian Bishop Vitaliy Kryvytskyi visits South Mississippi hoping to help his home through the power of prayer. It’s a power that his friends say helped to shape him into...
Mississippi Skies: First round of rain ending before severe threat arrives
Our weather pattern of warm front, sunshine, cold front continues the next few days as the wardrobe confusion won’t be going away anytime soon. Some parts of Mississippi are running 25 to 30 degrees above average for this time of the year; however, as the old saying goes, “if you don’t like Mississippi’s weather, just wait a few hours.”
igbnorthamerica.com
Mississippi makes latest attempt to legalize online sports betting
A bill that would permit online sports betting in Mississippi has been read in the state House and referred to the House Gaming Committee. This marks the fifth attempt by lawmakers to introduce online sports betting in the state. The latest attempt was in January 2022. Retail sports betting was made legal in Mississippi in 2018.
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
kicks96news.com
MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS
It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
WLBT
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
Mississippi Skies: Three rounds of rain possible this week
Today’s sunny skies may be the last really nice day for a week or so. An active weather pattern with several fronts is setting up with rain chances several times and early models showing the potential for severe weather scattered across the state at various times. Right now, guidance...
WLOX
Pending proposal would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably heard about Narcan that’s used to reverse opioid overdoses. But one proposal aims to potentially stop users in their tracks by learning more about what they’re taking before it reaches that point. Fentanyl is still circulating in the magnolia state. Just...
