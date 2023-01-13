ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

beckersasc.com

Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado hospitals struggle

CDOT starts first of 16 DUI enforcement periods, 271 deaths in 2022. Be careful on the roads, CDOT has started the first of 16 DUI high enforcement periods of 2023. Avalanche forecast heeds importance with fourth death in Colorado. Updated: 5 hours ago. Checking avalanche conditions before heading to mountainous...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Public Utilities Commission (PUC) announces change of venue for public comment hearings on Jan. 18

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will conduct public comment hearings seeking comment on Public Service Company’s (Xcel) Demand Side Management (DSM) and Beneficial Electric (BE) Strategic Issues application. Meeting Details/Change. The hearings will combine proceedings: 22A-0309EG Public Service of Colorado - DSM & BE Strategic Issues and 22A-0315EG –...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Colorado drought conditions improve thanks to snow

Drought conditions in Boulder County and across the state are looking the best they have in a while. The U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday for Colorado, which includes conditions through Jan. 10, has 40% of the state under no drought conditions. That area includes Boulder County, much of the Front Range and the Western Slope.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program

The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

State to contact parents of children due for their COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado parents of young children should expect to receive notifications from the state regarding their child's immunization records. Beginning Friday, Jan. 13, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text messages and emails to parents and guardians of children between five and 11 whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System indicate they may be due for their COVID-19 vaccine.
COLORADO STATE
yellowscene.com

Rising Utility Bills Unsustainable for Many Colorado Households

Eric Galatas, Public News Service (AP Storyshare) Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November’s energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Several school districts cancel classes Wednesday ahead of Winter Storm

Several school districts across Colorado have canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools have canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7 to 14 inches in some parts of the state. Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Jefferson Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others. LINK: CBS News Colorado School ClosingsFirst Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado

Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Polis calls for more property tax relief

Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
steamboatradio.com

Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture

Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

