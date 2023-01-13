Read full article on original website
CSU’s teacher preparation program wins state approval, gets kudos for science of reading shift
Colorado State University’s teacher preparation program won the state’s seal of approval Wednesday and a nod to recent changes in how the university trains future educators to teach young students how to read. The State Board of Education voted unanimously to approve all 15 majors in the university’s...
beckersasc.com
Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds
Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
Colorado families to lose hundreds in SNAP benefits in March
Colorado families will lose hundreds of dollars in SNAP benefits starting in March, when the federal government ends a pandemic-era boost to the monthly food allowance.
Xcel Energy preparing for snow, offers tips for staying safe
As Colorado prepares for another round of snow, Xcel Energy crews are ready to get the lights back on if customers lose power. We also have tips customers can use to stay safe, report outages and stay informed when severe weather strikes. We understand losing power can be a major...
nbc11news.com
Colorado hospitals struggle
CDOT starts first of 16 DUI enforcement periods, 271 deaths in 2022. Be careful on the roads, CDOT has started the first of 16 DUI high enforcement periods of 2023. Avalanche forecast heeds importance with fourth death in Colorado. Updated: 5 hours ago. Checking avalanche conditions before heading to mountainous...
Public Utilities Commission (PUC) announces change of venue for public comment hearings on Jan. 18
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will conduct public comment hearings seeking comment on Public Service Company’s (Xcel) Demand Side Management (DSM) and Beneficial Electric (BE) Strategic Issues application. Meeting Details/Change. The hearings will combine proceedings: 22A-0309EG Public Service of Colorado - DSM & BE Strategic Issues and 22A-0315EG –...
Colorado drought conditions improve thanks to snow
Drought conditions in Boulder County and across the state are looking the best they have in a while. The U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday for Colorado, which includes conditions through Jan. 10, has 40% of the state under no drought conditions. That area includes Boulder County, much of the Front Range and the Western Slope.
Colorado Marijuana tax now totals more than $2,344,000,000. Is it helping or harming our state?
Marijuana tax for the 2022 year is in. And the numbers aren't small!. Colorado tax revenue totaled $325,103,684 from marijuana last year according to the Department of Revenue.
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds' migrant response
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — During a visit to the Texas border city of El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams offered up a blistering criticism of the federal government's response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities, saying, “We need clear coordination.”. He said Sunday that...
Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program
The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
KRDO
State to contact parents of children due for their COVID-19 vaccine
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado parents of young children should expect to receive notifications from the state regarding their child's immunization records. Beginning Friday, Jan. 13, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text messages and emails to parents and guardians of children between five and 11 whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System indicate they may be due for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Six Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Grocery Stores in 2023
If you have been to the grocery store lately, you might have seen one of the many empty spots on the shelves in Colorado. This past week, I tried to find broccoli florets in the bag and it seems as if they have been canceled. I went to five different...
yellowscene.com
Rising Utility Bills Unsustainable for Many Colorado Households
Eric Galatas, Public News Service (AP Storyshare) Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November’s energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices...
Several school districts cancel classes Wednesday ahead of Winter Storm
Several school districts across Colorado have canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools have canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7 to 14 inches in some parts of the state. Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Jefferson Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others. LINK: CBS News Colorado School ClosingsFirst Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado
Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
highlandsranchherald.net
Polis calls for more property tax relief
Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
steamboatradio.com
Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture
Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
Public Utilities Commission hosts public comment hearing on pipeline safety
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will conduct a public comment hearing seeking comment on amending rules regulating Pipeline Operators and Gas Pipeline Safety. Public hearing to amend Rules Regulating Pipeline Operators and Gas Pipeline Safety, see Proceeding No. 22R-0491GPS. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Remote...
Colorado Gov. Polis lays out housing solutions amid crisis
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis laid out a vision Tuesday to tackle the state's sky-high housing prices that includes proposals to roll back burdensome building regulations and zoning rules, open public land to affordable housing development, and support innovation such as pre-built units. Polis, a Democrat re-elected...
