Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
12 Best Ottawa Restaurants For Japanese Eats That Local Foodies Are Totally In Love With
If you're dreaming of sushi rolls and ramen bowls you can turn those dreams into a reality at one of the many Japanese restaurants in Ottawa. Narcity asked readers what Ottawa's best Japanese restaurants are in an Instagram Q&A and here are their top choices. Sansotei Ramen. Price: 💸💸
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
addictedtovacation.com
The Only 7-Day Caribbean Cruise Packing List You Need
Are you going on a Caribbean cruise, and you are wondering what to pack? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the packing list for a 7-day Caribbean cruise. A Caribbean vacation on a cruise ship offers an opportunity to explore several islands, walk on beautiful sandy beaches, and interact with different cultures. You also get an opportunity to savor great Caribbean cuisines, explore different cities and participate in various fun activities. And most importantly, you will relax and unwind away from your busy schedule.
Narcity
This $10M Mansion For Sale In BC Comes With A Whole Winery & It's Stunning (PHOTOS)
Small towns in B.C. usually offer better bang for your buck than Vancouver, and luxury real estate is no exception to that rule. At $18.98, the living wage in Abbotsford is the lowest in all of the province — and, as it turns out, $10 million can get you a winery there.
Narcity
6 Indoor Waterparks In Ontario Where You Can Have A Mini Beach Vacay This Winter
Don't put your swimsuit away just yet. Ontario has several indoor waterparks where you can forget about the snow and enjoy a day in the water. Why You Need To Go: This Niagara resort lets you forget all about the snowy weather outside. From a four-storey water fort treehouse to a 40-foot drop on the Vortex, this indoor waterpark is full of thrills. The park is available for guests only.
cruiseaddicts.com
4 Tips for Planning the Perfect Cruise Vacation
A vacation should be enjoyable, not stressful, especially when you are vacationing on a cruise ship. However, many people find that planning a vacation can seem like a very stressful experience, due to the added pressure of trying to make your time away absolutely perfect. There are so many different...
Italian Wedding Soup
Soup mood. I am making a huge pot, enjoying it for lunch or dinner, and storing the rest for a later day. Not only is comfort soul food, but you can make it light or hearty with lots of flavors and texture.
Crab Imperial
This classic presentation of a timeless favorite is so easy to make it almost makes itself. And once you’ve tasted the decadent flavor of my Crab Imperial, it will become one of your all-time favorite recipes.
Best Seafood Soup Recipe
Have you ever made seafood soup? If you haven’t, now is the perfect time to give it a try. I always like to remind people that recipes are guidelines. If you don’t have everything on hand or you don’t like an ingredient, replace them.
msn.com
2 Weeks In Italy: A Photographic Journey
One year ago today, I had just arrived home from an epic 15-day tour of Italy. We visited 9 cities (18 if you count the 5 little towns we visited along the Amalfi Coast and the 5 individual towns comprising Cinque Terre). Every day my phone sends me my photo memories and, needless to say, I’ve spent these last two weeks wishing more than ever that I was heading back! It’s all my wishful thinking that has brought about this post commemorating our trip. Here is a round-up of some of my favorite photos to show you what it’s like to spend 2 in weeks in Italy.
a-z-animals.com
See Inside Scotland’s Famous Luxury Train Hotel
This video begins with a fun compilation of Mike, an adventurer who takes you along, explaining everything there is to know about each of his explorations. You watch as the compilation shows clips of him shining his shoes, showering in a compact space, and asking “What is pillow spray?”
French Classic Potage Parmentier – French Potato Leek Soup
Potage Parmentier or Potato Leep Soup is the quintessential French dinner soup. This was one of the first dishes that I learned to prepare when I was a child, for the simple fact that it is super easy, takes a few ingredients, and requires little attention while cooking.
Best Chicken Parm Recipe
Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
Italian Chocolate Torte
If you’re a chocolate lover, my Italian Chocolate Torte is a delicious way to satisfy that craving. Packed with dried fruit and nuts and topped with a rich chocolate ganache, it’s a chocolate lover’s dream that is perfect for the holidays or your next special occasion.
simplestepsforlivinglife.com
Why I Love Greek Food
Many many moons ago, my husband and I backpacked through Greece. It was an amazing adventure seeing Athens and the islands Paros, Santorini, and Milos, and then back to Athens for 2 more nights. There was so much history to soak in, so many nice people, beautiful scenery, and so much more. But one thing that really stuck with me was the food!
Comments / 0