The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Why an Acquisition Helped SNDL Stock Rise Today
Canadian cannabis stock SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) (formerly Sundial Growers) jumped more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company started a new chapter in its growth. The stock held onto a gain of 2.9% as of 3:05 p.m. EST. So what. SNDL announced the finalization of its acquisition of The Valens...
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs weighed the most on the index after missing quarterly profit estimates, while gains in Tesla limited losses on the benchmark S&P 500 and kept the Nasdaq afloat. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N slid 7.5% after the bank reported a...
Looking for the Next Ten-Bagger? Focus on Market Share
Every investor wants to own stocks that will go up five times, 10 times, or even more from their purchase price. There's no easy way to find these breakout stocks. Often they are disruptors, but not every business with a disruptive concept actually goes on to change its industry. High revenue growth is a good clue -- but even more important is that they are steadily gaining market share compared to their (often much larger) competitors.
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
5 Top Stocks Backed by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
European Stocks Close Higher Again
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed modestly higher on Monday with investors assessing inflation and growth outlook and focusing on the earnings season. Data from Destatis showed German wholesale price inflation eased to 12.8% in December from 14.9% in November. This was the slowest rate since August 2021, when prices moved up 12.3%.
US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open after Goldman Sachs misses profit expectations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs missed quarterly profit estimates, worsening sentiment already dented by downbeat economic data from China earlier in the day. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N fell 2.4% in premarket trading after the bank reported a...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col
Chicago, IL – January 16, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Peabody Energy Corp. BTU, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. ARLP, CONSOL Energy CEIX and Warrior Met Col Inc. HCC. Industry: Coal. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2039041/4-coal-stocks-to-watch-from-the-challenging-industry. The Zacks Coal industry stocks staged a rebound in 2022 courtesy of global demand...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on China economic worries, UAE holds up
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets closed lower on Tuesday tracking global peers, as weak economic growth in China renewed concerns about a downturn, but UAE markets continued to rally. European shares paused their new year rally and Asian equities slipped after data showed China's economic growth in 2022...
2 Stocks That Could Double in 2023
2022 was a rough year for investors, especially in the tech sector with the Nasdaq finishing the year down 33%. However, the good news is that the sharp sell-offs and beaten-down valuations in a number of stocks have set up investors for a strong recovery when market sentiment shifts. Many growth stocks, in particular, look well priced considering their long-term potential. While it's rare for a stock to double in just one year, two could do so in 2023.
What the Smartest Investors Know About These Stocks
Smart investors know that, more often than not, the rules of home finance aren't all that much different from corporate finance. That's on display right now as Wall Street watches several well-known companies each try to navigate some daunting financial challenges. Food producer B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) decided to cut...
Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?
Airline stocks have continued to move higher over the last few weeks, with the industry highlighting an area of the economy that could see growth in 2023. The Transportation-Airline Industry is currently in the top 20% of over 250 Zacks Industries as travel demand is expected to be higher this year, driven by lingering pent-up demand following the pandemic.
Like Semiconductor Stocks? Don't Forget Top Supply Chain Stocks, Too
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Linde (NYSE: LIN), Air Products (NYSE: APD), Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Advanced Energy (NASDAQ: AEIS), Cadence (NASDAQ: CDNS), and Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS). Nick shows Jose the various ways to invest in the chip industry without focusing on flashy tech. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
VALE S.A. (VALE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
