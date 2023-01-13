"It was a lot less time-consuming, hands-on than I thought it was going to be": Fritz on experience filming Netflix Break Point

Iga Swiatek controlled her nerves well in the straight sets win over Jule Niemeier and she admitted after the match that there she was indeed quite nervous. It was visible in her play because it was good but it was also shaky at times. Niemeier had her own chances but she wasn't able to take them lacking the experience in those situations. Swiatek proved herself calm enough to allow her opponent to play her into the match and then finish it off when it mattered.

