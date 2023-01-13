"It was a lot less time-consuming, hands-on than I thought it was going to be": Fritz on experience filming Netflix Break Point

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Shrinking’: Cast & EPs On Tackling Sadness Through Comedy In Apple Series
Apple TV+ released a new trailer for its upcoming series Shrinking (above) ahead of its premiere on January 27. Shrinking follows a motley crew of characters dealing with grief and sadness through comedy, led by Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. Written and executive produced by Jason Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, the 10-episode Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. “It is a...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff "ready to leave behind the tag of teenage phenomenon": "It is time to be known as a Grand Slam champion"
Coco Gauff is ready to shake off the tag of 'teenage phenomenom' as she wants to be known as a grand slam champion in the future. Gauff played in a grand slam final before however, she was unable to get the job done. She faced a very strong Iga Swiatek and simply didn't have enough to win the match. She is keen on changing that in the near future and she explained that in her BBC column ahead of the Australian Open writing:
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) "If she screams one more time to my face": Sakkari fumes over her opponent Shnaider's celebrations in Australian Open scare
Maria Sakkari moved through to the third round of the Australian Open where potentially Jil Teichmann will await but again survived a scare against Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. But Sakkari who usually has no issue herself letting her emotions out on the court took issue with Shnaider fistpumping. At...
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation
When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) "I'm hitting the ball and she's screaming": Bouzkova left FUMING as Andreescu screams during vital point at Australian Open
Marie Bouzkova lost out in the first round of the Australian Open and one moment in particular drew the ire of the Czech ace and also proved pivotal against Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu went a break point up on Bouzkova and during the point was seen to be screaming to which she went over to the umpire to complain only for her to say it did not hinder her.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Unbelievable scenes with sound of huge explosion during Tiafoe-Altmaier match
A scary situation occurred during the Tiafoe - Altmaier match when an explosive sound was heard leaving everybody in the arena confused for a while. It happened in the fourth set as Altmaier was preparing to serve. Everybody including the players, umpire and spectators were left stunned by the sound as looks of confusion were spotted. Some screams were also heard following the sound making things even worse however it was quickly recognized that a huge dummy tennis ball 'exploded' causing the sound.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal erupts at chair umpire during loss to McDonald at 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal not only lost out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open as well as being injured by the end of it but also lost his temper and erupted at the chair umpire. Not his performance being the issue for Nadal but more that during the changeover,...
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff on challenges that Raducanu has faced in comparison ahead of second round clash: "She's gone through a lot of pressure, probably more than I have"
Coco Gauff will take on Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open in the second round and ahead of that clash, she talked about the pressure she faces. Raducanu created history by winning the US Open as a qualifier and since then she's been subjected to a tremendous amount of pressure to live up to that. She's largely failed which only increases the pressure over time. Gauff talked about that and her relationship with Raducanu ahead of their clash:
tennisuptodate.com
Jessica Pegula, world's richest tennis star, speaks on disparity in pay between male and female players - "I've played several joint events and I'm making significantly less"
She's the game's richest star and is worth more than Michael Jordan but Jessica Pegula isn't happy about the men's top tennis players making more money for winning tournaments than her. The American, 28, is the daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula, who owns a host of sports teams, most notably...
Hello Tomorrow!: Billy Crudup Hawks Lunar Timeshares in Trailer for Retro-Futuristic Apple TV+ Dramedy
Billy Crudup encourages regular folk to say hello to tomorrow by investing in a home on the moon, in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s…. Hello Tomorrow!.. which was unveiled on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Set to premiere Friday, Feb. 17 (with weekly releases through April 7), Hello Tomorrow! takes place in a retro-future world and centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who is also an executive producer on the series, stars as Jack, a salesman whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers…...
tennisuptodate.com
"I was really nervous": Swiatek battles through in tough assignment against Niemeier at Australian Open
Iga Swiatek controlled her nerves well in the straight sets win over Jule Niemeier and she admitted after the match that there she was indeed quite nervous. It was visible in her play because it was good but it was also shaky at times. Niemeier had her own chances but she wasn't able to take them lacking the experience in those situations. Swiatek proved herself calm enough to allow her opponent to play her into the match and then finish it off when it mattered.
tennisuptodate.com
"People usually that haven't played the sport, sitting and watching it's very easy to say": Pegula shuts down 'misconception' of choking in sport
Jessica Pegula started off her Australian Open campaign in superb fashion breezing past Jaqueline Cristian 6-0, 6-1 but one of the questions she was asked in her press conference surrounding the notion of choking in sports. Pegula was quick to show her dismay for this narrative saying that it is...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's going to be the first time in a while where Emma can really let loose": McEnroe believes Gauff win would be important for Raducanu's confidence
Emma Raducanu will take on Coco Gauff at the Australian Open and John McEnroe broke down the matchup and what it would mean for either player to win. Raducanu and Gauff both shined in the first round to book this mouth-watering second-round clash. McEnroe is very excited about the clash because Emma Raducanu won't have any pressure in that one. All the pressure will be on Gauff and that could help Emma let loose a bit more than usual:
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek on dealing with expectation: "Sometimes they're not treating you as a human, but like a robot"
Iga Swiatek's dominant run last year raised the expectations even further for her and it's something she's had to come to terms albeit it wasn't easy. Swiatek has been in spectacular form in 2022 but there have been times when she looked very vulnerable on the court. A very authentic player, she's not afraid to discuss anything from mental health to her own fears and motivation and recently she opened up about expectations and how she deals with them:
tennisuptodate.com
Cowan full of praise for Gauff ahead of Raducanu clash: "I actually think Coco is the one who I think is getting very close to winning a major"
Former player Barry Cowan sat down with Sky Sports to talk about the upcoming Coco Gauff - Emma Raducanu clash at the Australian Open. Emma Raucanu played well in her first-round matchup and her reward will be taking on Coco Gauff in round two. Gauff is widely expected to win that match as she's undefeated (6-0) this year with a trophy in hand and former player Barry Cowan is looking forward to that match. Like many he too expects Gauff to win the match as he believes she's getting to that major-winning level:
tennisuptodate.com
Corretja believes Alcaraz needs a 'miracle' to surpass Big Three: "I see it as mission impossible"
Alex Corretja is a huge fan of Carlos Alcaraz but the former player doesn't think Alcaraz can really catch or even surpass the big three calling it mission impossible. What the big three did was iconic as winning 20 grand slams seemed rather impossible when Pete Sampras finished his career. It's not likely that we'll see somebody do it again but some have speculated that the sudden rise of Alcaraz indicates that perhaps some player or even he could do it in the future.
tennisuptodate.com
Pegula prefers being 'under the radar' with attention on Swiatek and Jabeur: "I think that fits me and my personality as well"
Jessica Pegula doesn't mind being 'under the radar' as it fits her personality really well and she likes having the attention on other players. Pegula is a hard worker and she's always been a hard worker. She also works very silently which is how her tennis career unfolded so far. She's managed to become the 3rd best player in the world seemingly without the world noticing and it's something she enjoys. Speaking after her opening round match, Pegula confirmed that she does go under the radar often:
Comments / 0